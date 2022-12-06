High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2022

Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 63-49
Score by quarter
Lynnwood: 17-19-16-11
Shorewood: 13-12-14-10
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 20
Kayla Lorenz 19
Teyah Clark 8
Dina Yonas 8
Mataya Canda 3
Jocelyn Tamayo 3
Nyree Johnson 2
Shorewood scorers:
Rachel Te 13
Kate Evans 9
Ella Emanuel 8
Vanessa Spadafora 7
Joy Brandenstein 6
Kaitlin Spadafora 3
Izze Peijs 2
Rylie Gettmann 1
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-1; Shorewood 0-1, 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m.
Kings defeated Mountlake Terrace 52-41
The Knights jumped out to a 17-2 lead on the way to their third straight victory to start the season.
Kings scorers:
Ava Francisco 21 points (5 made 3-point shoots)
Kaleo Anderson 13
Catherine Ellard 9
Kaitlin Cramer 6
Lexi Reimer 2
Gwyn Siers 1
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Maile Armstrong 12
Maya Davis 12
Sierra Sonko 10
Cameron Dunn 5
Ainslee Beach 2
Records: Kings 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Dual meet at Snohomish High School
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 23-20
no details reported
Mountlake Terrace vs Monroe
no details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: dual meet with Archbishop Murphy, Cascade and Jackson; Thursday, Dec. 8; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Teresa Wippel
