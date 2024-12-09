High school sports roundup for Dec. 6-7, 2024

Posted: December 8, 2024 8

Boys basketball

Friday, Dec. 6

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 59-56

Meadowdale’s Orion Ezeonwuka pulls in a rebound during the Mavericks’ game vs. Jackson High School Friday. (Photos by Scott Williams)
Mavs coach Roger O’Neill directs his team from the bench.
Natnael Ghirmay drives past a defender.
Khalil Botley with a running one-hander down the lane.
Marley Miller beats a defender on the perimeter.
Noah Million attempts to tie the game late with a 3-pointer.

Jackson top scorer:
Seamus Williams: 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds

Meadowdale top scorer:
Natnael Ghirmay 18 points

Records: Jackson 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 70-33

Mountlake Terrace High School players attempt to steal a loose ball during the Hawks’ game vs. Lynnwood Saturday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
The Hawks’ Brody Myers-Little (21) takes the game’s first jump shot against the Royals.
Terrace’s Oliver Shaw-Jones floats the ball for two points against a Lynnwood defender.
Rayshaun Connor (11) with a jump shot for the Hawks.
Shan Shah (15) adds two points for Terrace.

Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 22-14-17-17
Lynnwood 09-09-08-07

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Svayjeet Singh 12, Rayshaun Connor 11, Brody Myers-Little 11, Alex Mkrtychan 9, Anthony Fuentes 8, Shan Shah 8, Jordan Wilson 5, Cody Ekanayake 2, Hunter Nuckols 2, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2

Lynnwood individual scorers:
Hosny El-Aarag 8, Robel Berhanu 8, Sylvester Clark 5, Miguel Manzi 4, Matteos Shiferaw 4, Jaikin Choy 3, Andrew Tran 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bishop Blanchet 64-39

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Cameron Hiatt 17, Grant Williams 11, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 8, Luke Boland 5, Dre Lloyd 5, Harris Dobson 3, D.J. Karl 3, Cavan Schillinger 3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Bishop Blanchet 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 55-53

Lynnwood High freshman Alexis Tamayo (1) runs past two Mountlake Terrace defenders during Saturday’s game. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Terrace’s Emma Schmidt (10) sneaks pass two Lynnwood High defenders.
Royals freshman Nina Wilson (11) lays up the ball.
Hawks’ freshman Jaliyah Dyson (30) takes a jump shot amid Lynnwood defenders.
Lynnwood’s La’shia McClellan (13) helps up a Mountlake Terrace player.
Terrace’s Jordyn Stokes(20) lays up the ball.
The Royals’ Shifa Hanchinamani (3) shoots for 3.
Makenna Davidson (11) puts up a jump shot for the Hawks.

Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 20-08-13-14
Lynnwood 18-11-12-12

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 15, Emma Schmidt 14, Jordyn Stokes 10, Jordan Wagner 7, Makenna Davidson 4, Clara Loveless 4, Iman Kaifa 1

Lynnwood scorers:
Ena Dodik 13, Shifa Hanchinamani 12, Vanessa Olivar 10, Nina Wilson 9, Lexi Tamayo 6, La’Shia McClellan 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling:

Saturday, Dec. 7

Stanwood High School scramble – featuring numerous schools include the following from the Edmonds School District: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
No results reported.

Next matches featuring Edmonds School District teams:

Edmonds-Woodway High School; Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Kamiak, Mariner, Meadowdale and Shorewood

Shorecrest High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Lake Stevens, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest

Marysville Getchell High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Mountlake Terrace and Stanwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME