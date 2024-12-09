High school sports roundup for Dec. 6-7, 2024

Boys basketball

Friday, Dec. 6

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 59-56

Jackson top scorer:

Seamus Williams: 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds

Meadowdale top scorer:

Natnael Ghirmay 18 points

Records: Jackson 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 70-33

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 22-14-17-17

Lynnwood 09-09-08-07

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Svayjeet Singh 12, Rayshaun Connor 11, Brody Myers-Little 11, Alex Mkrtychan 9, Anthony Fuentes 8, Shan Shah 8, Jordan Wilson 5, Cody Ekanayake 2, Hunter Nuckols 2, Oliver Shaw-Jones 2

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Hosny El-Aarag 8, Robel Berhanu 8, Sylvester Clark 5, Miguel Manzi 4, Matteos Shiferaw 4, Jaikin Choy 3, Andrew Tran 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday December 10; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bishop Blanchet 64-39

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cameron Hiatt 17, Grant Williams 11, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 8, Luke Boland 5, Dre Lloyd 5, Harris Dobson 3, D.J. Karl 3, Cavan Schillinger 3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Bishop Blanchet 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 55-53

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 20-08-13-14

Lynnwood 18-11-12-12

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 15, Emma Schmidt 14, Jordyn Stokes 10, Jordan Wagner 7, Makenna Davidson 4, Clara Loveless 4, Iman Kaifa 1

Lynnwood scorers:

Ena Dodik 13, Shifa Hanchinamani 12, Vanessa Olivar 10, Nina Wilson 9, Lexi Tamayo 6, La’Shia McClellan 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling:

Saturday, Dec. 7

Stanwood High School scramble – featuring numerous schools include the following from the Edmonds School District: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

No results reported.

Next matches featuring Edmonds School District teams:

Edmonds-Woodway High School; Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Kamiak, Mariner, Meadowdale and Shorewood

Shorecrest High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Lake Stevens, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest

Marysville Getchell High School; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Mountlake Terrace and Stanwood

— Compiled by Steve Willits