High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2021

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Ferndale 54-41
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 15, Maile Armstrong 11, Cameron Dunn 10, Lindsey Ho 8, Maya Davis 5, Mya Sheffield 3, Sierra Sonko 2
Ferndale scorers: Madisyn Butenschoen 9, Hannah Barlean 9, Mallory Butenschoen 8, Kaelee Bungard 6, Tatum Fox 3, Tia Gilday 2, Cailyn Kessen 2, Maleah Singson 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Ferndale 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-43
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-58
Mariner leading scorers: Naser Motley 27, Dakota Joseph 17, Isaiah Cuellar 9, Makai Bloomfield 9
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 17, Steven Warren 12
Records: Mariner 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Friday Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Swimming
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 123-47
Relay Event Winners:
200 Medley- Shorecrest (Jiahao Zeng, Ian Franklin, Cade Birgfeld, Sean Neils) 1:47.84
200 Freestyle- Shorecrest (Ian Reece, Sean Neils, Diego Reed, Cade Birgfeld) 1:36.24
400 Freestyle- Shorecrest (Andrew Miner, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker, Digeo Reed) 3:32.59
Individual Events (Top 3)
200 Yard Medley
- Colton Stoecker, Shorecrest 1:56.03
- Tristan Serrano, Shorecrest 1:57.78
- Zackary Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 2:06.90
200 Yard IM
- Ian Reece, Shorecrest 2:13.66
- Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway 2:15.85
- Ian Franklin, Shorecrest 2:19.82
50 Yard Freestyle
- Sean Neils, Shorecrest 24.01
- Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 24.36
- Dutch Chandler, Shorecrest 25.50
100 Yard Butterfly
- Cade Birgfeld, Shorecrest 57.21
- Tristan Serrano, Shorecrest 1:00.87
- Dutch Chandler, Shorecrest 1:05.57
100 Yard Freestyle
- Sean Neils, Shorecrest 52.28
- Diego Reed, Shorecrest 54.92
- Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 55.99
500 Yard Freestyle
- Colton Stoecker, Shorecrest 5:11.05
- Ian Franklin, Shorecrest 5:36.81
- Bryan Chen, Shorecrest 6:02.68
100 Yard Backstroke
- Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway 59.14
- Jiahao Zeng, Shorecrest 1:01.25
- Andrew Miner, Shorecrest 1:03.89
100 Yard Breaststroke
- Cade Birgfeld, Shorecrest 1:08.54
- Ian Reece, Shorecrest 1:10.89
- Patrick Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 1:12.07
Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell
No details reported
Meadowdale vs Mariner
No details reported
Boys Wrestling
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 45-29
106- Double Forfeit; 113- Phillip Ban (L) pinned Javohn Henry 1:43; 120- Eric Ly (L) pinned Theo Beua 5:57; 126- Malaki Childress (MP) won by forfeit; 132- Aiden Johnston (MP) pinned Bryson Le 5:51; 138- Leeto Perez (MP) pinned Chandler Olds 5:27; 145- Kayden Myers (L) beat Joseph Davis by disqualification; 152- Nate Wilder (L) technical fall over Andon Merrick 17-1; 160- Milo Jones-Longstreet (MP) pinned Cody Green :56; 170- Mason Bridges (MP) won by forfeit; 182- Jayden Goetz (MP) pinned Tan Nguyen 5:07; 195- Donnie Faulkner (MP) won by forfeit; 220- Dylan White (L) won by forfeit; 285- Jaelin Pirone (MP) decision over Roy Baek 5-4
Lynnwood Next Match: Double Dual matches at Cascade High School; Thursday Dec. 9; 5:30 p.m.
