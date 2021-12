High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2021

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 58-41

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 16, Jordan Leith 10, Jenaly Gabriel 9, McKenna Kuecer 9, Payton Fleishman 8, Sonja Amy 3, Ava Powell 3

Monroe scorers: Adria Lincoln 17, Kasey Lewis 11, Brooke Boroughs 4, Reese Bingham 3, Eden Moore 2, Katelyn Paxton 2, Cassidy Scott 2

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Monroe 0-4

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-43

Snohomish leading scorers: Cheyenne Rodgers 13, Ella Gallatin 12, Jada Andresen 11, Addy Gallatin 11

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Halle Waram 12, Nya Deng 7

Records: Snohomish 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Wednesday Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-23

Arlington leading scorers: Jenna Villa 34, Keira Marsh 10

Records: Arlington 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 3-1

Arlington next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 66-46

No details reported

Records: Stanwood 3-0; Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 123-47

Relay Event Winners:

200 Medley- Jackson (Alex Georgiev, Ethan Chen-Parks, Nathaniel Nguyen, Jensen Elsemore) 1:42.10

200 Freestyle- Jackson (Alex Georgiev, Jared Lehosky, Braden Thompson, Jensen Elsemore) 1:32.12

400 Freestyle- Jackson (Braden Thompson, Ethan Georgiev, Nathaniel Nguyen, Ethan Chen-Parks) 3:31.08

Individual Events (Top 3)

200 Yard Freestyle

Ethan Georgiev, Jackson 1:57.49 Ethan Kim, Jackson 2:14.78 Nikolai Esparza, Jackson 2:17.79

200 Yard IM

Braden Thompson, Jackson 2:07.05 Nathaniel Nguyen, Jackson 2:15.09 Jaelen Oh, Jackson 2:18.82

50 Yard Freestyle

Jensen Elsemore, Jackson 22.78 Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway 23.08 Jared Lehosky, Jackson 23.54

100 Yard Butterfly

Alex Georgiev, Jackson 51.92 Ethan Chen-Parks, Jackson 54.58 Nathaniel Nguyen, Jackson 1:00.60

100 Yard Freestyle

Jensen Elsemore, Jackson 49.54 Ethan Gergiev, Jackson 50.23 Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 56.38

500 Yard Freestyle

Ethan Kim, Jackson 5:55.02 Patrick Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 5:56.60 Marshall Roberts, Edmonds-Woodway 6:06.89

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday Dec. 14; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 124-59

Relay Winners:

200 Medley- Kamiak (Tsuyoshi Kameda, Noah Lee, Giovanni Baez, Tyler Jackson) 1:54.77

200 Freestyle- Kamiak (Lawrence Wang Ryan Chai, Isaac Dovinh, Noah Lee) 1:43.60

400 Freestyle- Kamiak (Tsuyoshi Kameda, Giovanni Baez, Issac Dovinh, Lawrence Wang) 3:44.36

Individual Winners:

200 Freestyle- Lawrence Wang, Kamiak 2:01.35

200 Individual Medley- Tsuyoshi Kameda, Kamiak 2:13.52

50 Freestyle- Tyler Jackson, Kamiak 26.93

100 Butterfly- Giovanni Baez, Kamiak 1:01.30

100 Freestyle- Isaac Dovinh, Kamiak 56.73

500 Freestyle- Noah Lee, Kamiak 5:39.66

100 Backstroke- Tsuyoshi Kameda, 1:01.09

100 Breaststroke- Lawrence Wang, Kamiak 1:10.04

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Dec. 16; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 48-36

106- Javohn Henry (MP) won by forfeit; 113- Aiden Kim (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Leon Luong (MP) pinned AP Tran (EW) 2:37; 126- Malakai Childress (MP) pinned Abdullah Ishaque (EW) :55; 1320 Aiden Jihnston (MP) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) :16; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned Leeto Perez (MP) 4:17; 145- Joseph Davis (MP) pinned Leo Nakamura (EW) :21; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) pinned Milo Jones-Longstreet 1:36; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Andon Merrick (MP) :32; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Jayden Goetz (MP) 3:08; 182- Alec Rust (EW) pinned Donovan Faulkner :17; 195- Russell Hare (EW) won by forefeit; 220- Reed Burmaster (EW) won by forefeit; 285- Jaelin Pirone (MP) pinned Evan Gibbs (EW) 1:53

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-24

106- Trey Wilcon (S) won by forfeit; 113- Marc Hruscha (S) pinned Aiden Kim (EW) 2:42; 120- Bryan Roodzant (S) pinned AP Tran (EW) 1:47; 126- Tyler Rhue (S) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) 1:34; 132- Braedon Requa (S) pinned Abdullah Ishaque (EW) :37; 138- Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Jacob Pahre (EW) 1:28; 145- Keaton Mayernik (S) pinned Leo Nakamura (EW) :29; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) won by forfeit; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Preston Ing (S) :26; 170- Cairus Magnus (S) pinned Liam Fitting (EW) 4:25; 182- Mason Ferguson (S) defeated Alec Rust by injury default; 195- Elijah Fleck (S) pinned Russell Hare 5:14; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) won by forfeit; 285- Reed Burmaster (EW) won by forfeit

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 42-24

106- Double Forfeit; 113- Phillippe Ban (L) won by forefeit; 120- Kevin Jacks (C) pinned Eric Ly 1:08; 126- Bryan Nunez (L) pinned Miguel Zavala-Aranda (C); 132- Nam Ngo (C) pinned Mateo Phillips (L); 138- Jeremy Delap (C) pinned Chandler Olds (L); 145- Josh Delap (C) pinned Bryson Lee (L); 152- Nate Wilder (L) major decision over Carlos Garcia (C) 9-0; 160- Cody Green (L) pinned Elias Luna (C) 3:27; 170- Mohammed Choor (C) won by forfeit; 182- Alan Garcia (C) pinned Tan Nguyen (L) 5:17; 195- Juan Ramirez (C) won by forfeit; 220- Dylan White (L) pinned JP Ramirez :19; 285- Roy Baek (L) pinned Daron Rainey :24

Lynnwood Next Match: Double Dual matches at Cascade High School; Thursday De. 9; 5:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 39-36

106- AJ Dorchak (A) won by forfeit; 113- Double Forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Ethan Barnett 1:20; 126- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Kevin McKinley 1:20; 132- David Forslof (A) pinned Malachi Hashimoto 1:00; 138- Eric Vogel (A) pinned Jack Bode (MT) 1:52; 145- Dustin Baxter (A) pinned Bryce Pawling (MT) 2:24; 152- Jacob Arevalo (MT) pinned Mason Diemer (A) 3:02; 160- Cameron Merkle (MT) pinned Sagen Ferenti 2:16; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned James Eastman 3:03; 182- Trevor Latta (A) pinned Jamison Davis (MT) :42; 195- Holden Strande (A) decision over Emmanuel Fernandez 5-3; 220- Isaiah Evans (A) won by forfeit 285- Gryphon Aman (MT) pinned Gabriel Vickers 2:52

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-10

106- Double forefeit; 113- Justin Kerr (S) won by forefeit; 120- Ian Thorsteinson (S) decision over Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 6-2; 126- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Gabriel Cortes (S) 3:15; 132- Miles Lamb (S) pinned Malachi Hashimoto 1:30; 138- Jack Bode (MT) major decision over Jorge Pena (S) 13-1; 152- Ryan Carlson (S) major decision over Jacob Arevalo 20-9; 160- Dennis Alonso-Mendez (S) decision over Cameron Merkle (MT) 8-1; 170- Josh Vandergriend (S) major decision over Koby Sedy (MT) 15-4; 182- Jack Kelley (S) pinned Jamison Davis (MT) 1:17; 195- Ethan Frati (S) pinned Emmanuel Fernandez (MT) 1:19; 220- Dale Jensen (S) won by forfeit; 285- Connor King (S) pinned Gryphon Aman (MT) 1:09

— Compiled by Steve Willits