High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2023

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated King’s 85-56
Scoring by quarter Final
Meadowdale 26 24 25 10 85
King’s 16 13 19 8 56
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 20, Lexi Zardis 18, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Kaiya Dotter 12, Audrey Lucas 4, Samantha Medina 4, Kylie Richards 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3
King’s scorers: Kaleo Anderson 27, Kaitlin Cramer 16, Bella Trias-Ruiz 4, Adeline Cox 3, Molly Kyler 3, Claire Hilton 2, Cat Ellard 1
Records: Meadowdale 4-1; King’s 2-3
Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Inglemoor 62-57
Scoring by quarter Final
Inglemoor 12 17 12 16 57
Meadowdale 17 15 19 11 62
Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 20, Jaymon Wright 15, Avery Pelote 9, Noah Million 8, David Janzen 7, Natnael Ghirmay 3
Inglemoor scorers: Mateo Love 17, Aman Sterling 15, Kieran Clasen 14, Reuhen Bhalod 11
Records: Meadowdale 2-3; Inglemoor 2-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Wednesday December 13; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Kentridge 70-37
Scoring by quarter Final
Kentridge 11 5 9 12 37
Mountlake Terrace 18 14 22 16 70
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 31, Zaveon Jones 15, Svayjeet Singh 14, Gabe Towne 6, Rayshaun Connor 4
Kentridge scorers: Japnam Dhaliwal 14, Brody Panelo 5, Amare Brown 4, Josh Manzano 4, Gio Moimoi 4, Aidan Flores 3, Gruenich 2, Lemeki Moimoi 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Kentridge 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
A-Town Showdown Tournament at Arlington High School
Team scores:
Arlington 285
Bellingham 209
Spanaway Lake 207.5
Ingraham 191
Edmonds-Woodway 187
Anacortes 176
Peninsula 174.5
Meadowdale 169
Oak Harbor 148
Cascade 71
Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the Top 4 of their weight classification:
1st place 113 lbs.- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway
2nd place 120 lbs.- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
4th place 120 lbs.- Lukah Washburn, Meadowdale
4th place 132 lbs.- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
4th place 138 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale
4th place 138 lbs.- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
4th place 144 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
4th place 165 lbs.- Pablo Ferreira Hernandez- Edmonds-Woodway
4th place 175 lbs.- Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday December 13; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday December 14; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Stevens/Lynnwood/Lake Washington dual match
at Lake Washington High School
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday December 13; 7:00 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.