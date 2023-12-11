High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2023

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated King’s 85-56

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 26 24 25 10 85

King’s 16 13 19 8 56

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 20, Lexi Zardis 18, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Kaiya Dotter 12, Audrey Lucas 4, Samantha Medina 4, Kylie Richards 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3

King’s scorers: Kaleo Anderson 27, Kaitlin Cramer 16, Bella Trias-Ruiz 4, Adeline Cox 3, Molly Kyler 3, Claire Hilton 2, Cat Ellard 1

Records: Meadowdale 4-1; King’s 2-3

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Inglemoor 62-57

Scoring by quarter Final

Inglemoor 12 17 12 16 57

Meadowdale 17 15 19 11 62

Meadowdale scorers: Tate Lynch 20, Jaymon Wright 15, Avery Pelote 9, Noah Million 8, David Janzen 7, Natnael Ghirmay 3

Inglemoor scorers: Mateo Love 17, Aman Sterling 15, Kieran Clasen 14, Reuhen Bhalod 11

Records: Meadowdale 2-3; Inglemoor 2-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Wednesday December 13; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kentridge 70-37

Scoring by quarter Final

Kentridge 11 5 9 12 37

Mountlake Terrace 18 14 22 16 70

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 31, Zaveon Jones 15, Svayjeet Singh 14, Gabe Towne 6, Rayshaun Connor 4

Kentridge scorers: Japnam Dhaliwal 14, Brody Panelo 5, Amare Brown 4, Josh Manzano 4, Gio Moimoi 4, Aidan Flores 3, Gruenich 2, Lemeki Moimoi 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Kentridge 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

A-Town Showdown Tournament at Arlington High School

Team scores:

Arlington 285

Bellingham 209

Spanaway Lake 207.5

Ingraham 191

Edmonds-Woodway 187

Anacortes 176

Peninsula 174.5

Meadowdale 169

Oak Harbor 148

Cascade 71

Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the Top 4 of their weight classification:

1st place 113 lbs.- Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway

2nd place 120 lbs.- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

4th place 120 lbs.- Lukah Washburn, Meadowdale

4th place 132 lbs.- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

4th place 138 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale

4th place 138 lbs.- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

4th place 144 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

4th place 165 lbs.- Pablo Ferreira Hernandez- Edmonds-Woodway

4th place 175 lbs.- Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday December 13; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday December 14; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lake Stevens/Lynnwood/Lake Washington dual match

at Lake Washington High School

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday December 13; 7:00 p.m.