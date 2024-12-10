High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2024

3 hours ago 10

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 51-23

Marysville Getchell’s Elle Glover (42) puts tight defense on Edmonds-Woodway’s Jane Hanson (1) during the Warriors’ 41-18 victory on Monday. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
E-W’s Abi Porter (5) drives past Marysville Getchell’s Max Struss (4) on Monday.
Edmonds-Woodway guard Savannah Huffman (1) defends against Marysville Getchell’s Addison Cavanagh (30).
The Warriors’ Darcy Brennan (21) leaps to block a pass by Marysville Getchell’s Addison Cavanagh (30).
The Warriors’ Finley Vichers (4) drives against Marysville Getchell’s Emme Witter (left).
Edmonds-Woodway guard Jasmine Gill (11) turns the corner.
E-W’s Madeline Skaar (23) fights in the key against Marysville-Getchell’s Elle Glover (left) and Emme Witter (44).

Finley Wichers scored a team high 13 points along with six steals while Jasmine Gill and Darcy Brennan each added nine points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (3-0) remained undefeated with a 51-23 road victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers (0-4).

The Warriors will next play at Lynnwood at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in their first Wesco 3A South conference game of the season. Friday’s game will be the front end of a varsity doubleheader, with the Edmonds-Woodway boys playing Lynnwood at 8 p.m.

— By Steve Willits

