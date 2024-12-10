High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2024

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 51-23

Finley Wichers scored a team high 13 points along with six steals while Jasmine Gill and Darcy Brennan each added nine points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (3-0) remained undefeated with a 51-23 road victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers (0-4).

The Warriors will next play at Lynnwood at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in their first Wesco 3A South conference game of the season. Friday’s game will be the front end of a varsity doubleheader, with the Edmonds-Woodway boys playing Lynnwood at 8 p.m.

— By Steve Willits