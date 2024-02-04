High school sports roundup for Feb. 1-2, 2024

Girls Basketball
Feb. 1
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 57-50
Scoring by quarter Final
Cascade 11 15 8 16 50
Mountlake Terrace 10 14 10 23 57
Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Jordyn Stokes 16, Jordan Wagner 16, Anais Castillo 7, Clara Loveless 6, Alexis Brock 5, Hurley Schmidt 5, Iman Kaifa 2
Cascade scoring:
Sally Sylla 26, Jaidyn Wilson 11, Kiley Osbjornsen 9, Kaysha Agag 2, Isa Palmer 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-17; Cascade 4-11
Mountlake Terrace’s season is over.
Feb. 2
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 88-44
Scoring by quarter Final
Cedarcrest 13 6 13 12 44
Meadowdale 23 29 21 15 88
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 24, Lexi Zardis 15, Audrey Lucas 12, Lisa Sonko 11, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Alexis Nguyen 8, Payton Fleishman 4, Kylie Richards 4
Cedarcrest scorers:
McKenzie 17, Avery Dice 7, Kiki Anderson 6, Rogers 6, Plecher 5, Decker 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-2, 18-3; Cedarcrest 2-11, 6-13
Meadowdale next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round. Opponent to be determined; Saturday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 48-41
Snohomish leading scorer:
Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 16
Lynnwood leading scorer:
Aniya Hooker 23
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 11-2, 14-5; Lynnwood 9-4, 13-7
Lynnwood next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round. Opponent to be determined; Saturday February 10; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-53 (overtime)
Edmonds-Woodway battled back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime but Shorecrest pulled off the win, 58-53, in the regular season finale.
Shorecrest scorers:
Cassandra Chestnut 17, Jocelyn Wirch 12, Magnolia Ensign 8, Anna Usitalo 8, Naima Preudomme 7, Jorja Perrin 6
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Finley Wichers 16, Natalie Durbin 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Naomi Limb 8, Janie Hanson 4, Sydney Stumpf 3, Jade Fajarillo 2
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-6, 13-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-10, 7-13
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over.
Boys Basketball
Feb. 1
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-48
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-4, 12-7; Edmonds-Woodway 8-7, 10-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament play-in game (winner to District tournament, losing team eliminated), opponent and location to be determined; Wednesday February 7; 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 2
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 78-33
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 59-52
Scoring by quarter: Final
Cedarcrest 14 18 16 11 59
Meadowdale 12 12 10 18 52
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 12-3, 17-3; Meadowdale 4-11, 7-13
Meadowdale’s season is over
Cedarcrest scoring:
Jack LeBlanc 18, Murphy Vliem 18, Adam Rawlings 15, Alex Amaral 8
Meadowdale scoring:
Jaymon Wright 16, Natnael Ghirmay 13, David Janzen 8, Tate Lynch 8, Khalil Botley 5, Payton Hernandez 2
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 12-3, 17-3; Meadowdale 4-11, 7-13
Meadowdale’s season is over.
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 76-69
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-10, 8-12; Lynnwood 0-15, 1-19
Lynnwood’s season is over.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
