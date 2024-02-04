High school sports roundup for Feb. 1-2, 2024

Girls Basketball

Feb. 1

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 57-50

Scoring by quarter Final

Cascade 11 15 8 16 50

Mountlake Terrace 10 14 10 23 57

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Jordyn Stokes 16, Jordan Wagner 16, Anais Castillo 7, Clara Loveless 6, Alexis Brock 5, Hurley Schmidt 5, Iman Kaifa 2

Cascade scoring:

Sally Sylla 26, Jaidyn Wilson 11, Kiley Osbjornsen 9, Kaysha Agag 2, Isa Palmer 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-17; Cascade 4-11

Mountlake Terrace’s season is over.

Feb. 2

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 88-44

Scoring by quarter Final

Cedarcrest 13 6 13 12 44

Meadowdale 23 29 21 15 88

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 24, Lexi Zardis 15, Audrey Lucas 12, Lisa Sonko 11, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Alexis Nguyen 8, Payton Fleishman 4, Kylie Richards 4

Cedarcrest scorers:

McKenzie 17, Avery Dice 7, Kiki Anderson 6, Rogers 6, Plecher 5, Decker 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-2, 18-3; Cedarcrest 2-11, 6-13

Meadowdale next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round. Opponent to be determined; Saturday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 48-41

Snohomish leading scorer:

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 16

Lynnwood leading scorer:

Aniya Hooker 23

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 11-2, 14-5; Lynnwood 9-4, 13-7

Lynnwood next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round. Opponent to be determined; Saturday February 10; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-53 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway battled back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime but Shorecrest pulled off the win, 58-53, in the regular season finale.

Shorecrest scorers:

Cassandra Chestnut 17, Jocelyn Wirch 12, Magnolia Ensign 8, Anna Usitalo 8, Naima Preudomme 7, Jorja Perrin 6

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Finley Wichers 16, Natalie Durbin 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Naomi Limb 8, Janie Hanson 4, Sydney Stumpf 3, Jade Fajarillo 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-6, 13-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-10, 7-13

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over.

Boys Basketball

Feb. 1

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-48

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-4, 12-7; Edmonds-Woodway 8-7, 10-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament play-in game (winner to District tournament, losing team eliminated), opponent and location to be determined; Wednesday February 7; 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 2

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 78-33

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 59-52

Scoring by quarter: Final

Cedarcrest 14 18 16 11 59

Meadowdale 12 12 10 18 52

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 12-3, 17-3; Meadowdale 4-11, 7-13

Meadowdale’s season is over

Cedarcrest scoring:

Jack LeBlanc 18, Murphy Vliem 18, Adam Rawlings 15, Alex Amaral 8

Meadowdale scoring:

Jaymon Wright 16, Natnael Ghirmay 13, David Janzen 8, Tate Lynch 8, Khalil Botley 5, Payton Hernandez 2

Meadowdale’s season is over.

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 76-69

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-10, 8-12; Lynnwood 0-15, 1-19

Lynnwood’s season is over.

— Compiled by Steve Willits