High school sports roundup for Feb. 1, 2022

Posted: February 2, 2022 26

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 62-36

No details reported 

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-12; Marysville Pilchuck 3-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Thursday Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 69-33

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 18, Aniya Hooker 17, Mataya Canda 14, Dina Yonas 6, Nyree Johnson 5, Jocelyn Tamayo 5, McKenzie Martin 4

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Cameron Dunn 9, Mya Sheffield 6, Elise Colvin 5, Lindsey Ho 4, Sierra Sonko 4, Maile Armstrong 3, Ainsley Beach 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-4, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 10-4

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Thursday Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

