High school sports roundup for Feb. 1, 2023

Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 74-62
Scoring by half: Total
Meadowdale 36-38 74
Snohomish 24-38 62
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 20, Ava Powell 19, Jordan Leith 11, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 8, Mia Brockmeyer 5, Natalie Durbin 2, Kaiya Dotter 1
Snohomish top scorers:
Jada Andresen 20, Sienna Capelli 15, Tyler Gildersleeves-Stiles 11
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-4, 14-5; Snohomish 10-4, 13-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 65-38
No details reported
Records (league and overall) Lynnwood 11-3, 13-5; Cedarcrest 2-12, 3-16
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys basketball
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 77-61
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 28, Jace Hampson 18, Cimaryus Sterling 12, Navtej Kaile 6, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 4, Noor Ahmadzai 2, Nathan Sebhatu 2
Cedarcrest scorers:
Murphy Vliem 15, Adam Rawlings 10, Tillman Yowell 10, Jack Le Blanc 13, Max Taibl 5, Cooper Ayers 3, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 3, Connor Haraden 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-10, 7-12; Cedarcrest 7-7, 9-9
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.