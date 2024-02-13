High school sports roundup for Feb. 10, 2024

Girls Basketball
3A District 1 Tournament quarterfinal
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 88-62
The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks (19-3) defeated the tenth-seeded Stanwood Spartans (10-12) to advance to the district semifinals with an 88-62 victory.
Mavericks senior guard Gia Powell led all scorers with 32 points, including 20 in the first half. Mia Brockmeyer made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points.
The Mavericks will play third-seeded Snohomish at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in the first game of a district semifinal doubleheader. Top-seeded Arlington plays fourth-seeded Lynnwood at 7 p.m.
Scoring by quarter: Final
Stanwood 16 11 19 16 62
Meadowdale 19 26 19 24 88
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 32, Mia Brockmeyer 20, Audrey Lucas 15, Lexi Zardis 9, Payton Fleishman 7, Kaiya Dotter 4, Kylie Richards 1
Stanwood scorers: Ellalee Wortham 17, Jazmyn Legg 13, Camrie Ingram 12, Presley Harris 6, Teagan Swanson 6, Stella Berrett 5, Mylee LaComb 3
Records: Meadowdale 19-3; Stanwood 10-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 54-45
Click here for more details
———
Girls Wrestling
3A/4A Region 1 Tournament
at Monroe High School
Four Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers qualified for the Mat Classic state tournament Feb. 16-19 in the Tacoma Dome.
Team Scores:
T1. Oak Harbor 129
T1. Snohomish 129
3. Glacier Peak 128
4. Lake Stevens 121
5. Everett 114.5
6. Shorewood 109
7. Stanwood 95
8. Mount Vernon 85
9. Hazen 82
10. Edmonds-Woodway 77
11. Arlington 69
12. Marysville Pilchuck 51
13. Juanita 49.5
14. Newport 48
15. Marysville Getchell 47
16. Woodinville 46
17. Mariner 43
18. Jackson 40
19. Issaquah 38
20. North Creek 33
21. Bellevue 30
22. Eastlake 29
23. Monroe 26
24. Lake Washington 25.5
25. Kamiak 22
T26. Ferndale 20
T26. Liberty 20
28. Skyline 19
29. Cascade 14
30. Lynnwood 9
T31. Meadowdale 8
T31. Redmond 8
33. Shorecrest 3.5
34. Interlake 2
Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the Top 6 of their weight classifications (Top 6 advance to the state tournament):
Second Place:
140 lbs. Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
Third Place:
115 lbs. Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway
Fifth Place:
125 lbs. Jennifer Reinoso, Edmonds-Woodway
Sixth Place:
120 lbs. Corbynn Foster, Edmonds-Woodway
Boys Swimming
3A District 1 Championships
at Snohomish Aquatic Center
Team Scores (Top 3)
1. Shorecrest 492
2. Shorewood 461
3. Snohomish 249
Edmonds School District teams:
8. Edmonds-Woodway 105
9. Lynnwood 103
10. Mountlake Terrace 86
14. Meadowdale 29
Edmonds School District Top 4 finishers (all qualified for state):
200 freestyle relay: 4th place, Edmonds Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Austin Chiu, Jude Willcox) 1:35.99
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.