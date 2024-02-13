High school sports roundup for Feb. 10, 2024

Girls Basketball

3A District 1 Tournament quarterfinal

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 88-62

The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks (19-3) defeated the tenth-seeded Stanwood Spartans (10-12) to advance to the district semifinals with an 88-62 victory.

Mavericks senior guard Gia Powell led all scorers with 32 points, including 20 in the first half. Mia Brockmeyer made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points.

The Mavericks will play third-seeded Snohomish at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in the first game of a district semifinal doubleheader. Top-seeded Arlington plays fourth-seeded Lynnwood at 7 p.m.

Scoring by quarter: Final

Stanwood 16 11 19 16 62

Meadowdale 19 26 19 24 88

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 32, Mia Brockmeyer 20, Audrey Lucas 15, Lexi Zardis 9, Payton Fleishman 7, Kaiya Dotter 4, Kylie Richards 1

Stanwood scorers: Ellalee Wortham 17, Jazmyn Legg 13, Camrie Ingram 12, Presley Harris 6, Teagan Swanson 6, Stella Berrett 5, Mylee LaComb 3

Records: Meadowdale 19-3; Stanwood 10-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 54-45

Click here for more details

———

Girls Wrestling

3A/4A Region 1 Tournament

at Monroe High School

Four Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers qualified for the Mat Classic state tournament Feb. 16-19 in the Tacoma Dome.

Team Scores:

T1. Oak Harbor 129

T1. Snohomish 129

3. Glacier Peak 128

4. Lake Stevens 121

5. Everett 114.5

6. Shorewood 109

7. Stanwood 95

8. Mount Vernon 85

9. Hazen 82

10. Edmonds-Woodway 77

11. Arlington 69

12. Marysville Pilchuck 51

13. Juanita 49.5

14. Newport 48

15. Marysville Getchell 47

16. Woodinville 46

17. Mariner 43

18. Jackson 40

19. Issaquah 38

20. North Creek 33

21. Bellevue 30

22. Eastlake 29

23. Monroe 26

24. Lake Washington 25.5

25. Kamiak 22

T26. Ferndale 20

T26. Liberty 20

28. Skyline 19

29. Cascade 14

30. Lynnwood 9

T31. Meadowdale 8

T31. Redmond 8

33. Shorecrest 3.5

34. Interlake 2

Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the Top 6 of their weight classifications (Top 6 advance to the state tournament):

Second Place:

140 lbs. Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

Third Place:

115 lbs. Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway

Fifth Place:

125 lbs. Jennifer Reinoso, Edmonds-Woodway

Sixth Place:

120 lbs. Corbynn Foster, Edmonds-Woodway

Boys Swimming

3A District 1 Championships

at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team Scores (Top 3)

1. Shorecrest 492

2. Shorewood 461

3. Snohomish 249

Edmonds School District teams:

8. Edmonds-Woodway 105

9. Lynnwood 103

10. Mountlake Terrace 86

14. Meadowdale 29

Edmonds School District Top 4 finishers (all qualified for state):

200 freestyle relay: 4th place, Edmonds Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Austin Chiu, Jude Willcox) 1:35.99

— Compiled by Steve Willits