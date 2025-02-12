High school sports roundup for Feb. 10, 2025

Boys Basketball

Wesco 3A regular season finale crossover game — Wesco 3A South 1st place vs Wesco 3A North 1st place

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 57-40

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors secured the no. 1 seed in the upcoming 3A District 1 tournament with a 57-40 victory over the Wesco 3A North Champion Monroe Bearcats on Monday night at Monroe High School. The Warriors were led by senior Cam Hiatt with 19 points. The Dartmouth commit also pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Warriors will receive a first-round bye in the upcoming 12-team District tournament and will play at home at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament against the winner of Thursday’s game between no. 8 seed Ferndale and no. 9 seed Meadowdale. The Ferndale-Meadowdale matchup is an elimination game that will be played at Ferndale High School.

Saturday’s quarterfinal-round game at Edmonds-Woodway will be the start of the “double elimination” portion of the tournament as four of the remaining eight teams will eventually advance from the District tournament and into the state tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 19 points and 17 rebounds

Will Alseth 15 points

D.J. Karl 11 points

Julian Gray 8 points

Grant Williams 4 points

Monroe top scorer:

Chayce Waite-Kellar 10 points

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 21-1; Monroe 18-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: 3A District 1 tournament quarterfinals; vs Ferndale or Meadowdale; Saturday Feb. 15; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

District Tournament play-in game (winner advances to opening round, loser eliminated)

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 61-49

The Meadowdale Mavericks qualified for the 3A District 1 tournament with a 61-49 road win against the Stanwood Spartans on Monday. Noah Million led the way with 30 points, connecting on 11 of 16 field goal attempts (three for six for 3-point range) and five for five on free throws. Nathael Ghirmay added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Defensively, the Mavericks recorded 14 steals, led by Ghirmay (five), Marley Miller (four) and Khalil Botley (three).

The Mavericks will enter the 12-team District tournament as the ninth-seeded team and will play on the road in an opening-round elimination game against eighth-seeded Ferndale on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinal round and face top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The tournament goes to a double-elimination format once the quarterfinals begin, and four teams will eventually advance to the state tournament.

Scoring by quarter

Meadowdale 18-07-19-17

Stanwood 13-07-09-20

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Noah Million 30, Natnael Ghirmay 14, Khalil Botley 10, Marley Miller 4, Payton Hernandez 2, Orion Ezeonwuka 1

Stanwood individual scorers:

Cole Thorson 14, Greyson Pierce 9, Cole Williams 8, Austin Bulanhagui 5, Luke Brennan 5, Rece Green 5, Jack Edlund 3

Records: Meadowdale 10-11; Stanwood 6-16

Meadowdale next game: at Ferndale; Thursday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District Tournament play-in game (winner advances to opening round, loser eliminated)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 54-43

Read story here.

— Compiled by Steve Willits