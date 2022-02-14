High school sports roundup for Feb. 12, 2022

Boys Swimming
3A District 1 Championships – Snohomish Aquatic Center
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 454
Shorewood 367
Snohomish 206
Edmonds-Woodway 197
Lynnwood 166
Marysville Getchell 152
Mount Vernon 145
Stanwood 126
Mountlake Terrace 117
Oak Harbor 100
Cascade 96
Everett 51
Monroe 38
Ferndale 37
Meadowdale 28
Edmonds School District individual event winner:
100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 54:38, state qualifying time.
Boys Basketball
District Playoff
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 71-55
Mountlake Terrace jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 32-11 in the 2nd quarter on the way to a District quarterfinal win. The Hawks will now face the top-seeded Arlington Eagles in the District semifinal-winner-to-regionals game Wednesday night at Everett Community College. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Adison Mattix 17, Jeffrey Anyimah 16, Chris Meegan 12, Zaveon Jones 10, Vito Mkrtychan 9, Jaxon Dubiel 5, Emmanuel Jorga 2
Everett scorers: Danny Savovic 18, Isaiah White 11, Peter Wilson 10, Hayden Conaxis 8, Jaiden Teklemicheal 4, Isaiah Parker 2, Jemyre Reed 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 15-2; Everett 11-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament semifinals against Arlington; Wednesday Feb. 16; 5:30 p.m. at Everett Community College
Boys Wrestling
3A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament – Foss High School
Team Scores:
Auburn Riverside 180.5
Silas 171.5
Edmonds-Woodway 162.5
Lincoln 131.5
Auburn 116
Todd Beamer 106
Spanaway Lake 100
Kent Meridian 94.5
Shorewood 91
Bonney Lake 80
Shorecrest 71
Thomas Jefferson 70.5
Lynnwood 70
Meadowdale 50
Kentlake 48
Mountlake Terrace 46.5
Lakes 39
Stadium 28
Auburn Mountainview 9
Mount Tahoma 6
Edmonds School District wrestlers who qualified for next week’s state tournament Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome (top five wrestlers in each weight class qualified):
113- Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) 3rd place
132- Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place
138- George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) 2nd place
145- Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 2nd place
152- Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place
160- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place
170- Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place
170- Justus Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place
182- Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) 2nd place
195- Russell Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place
220- Evans Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place
220- Gyumin Baek (Lynnwood) 5th place
Girls Wrestling
Regional 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley High School
Top five wrestlers in each weight class qualified for state.
120 lbs- Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) 4th place
— Compiled by Steve Willits
