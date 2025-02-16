High school sports roundup for Feb. 14, 2025

Girls Basketball

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 50-49

Senior Halle Keller scored the game-winning lay up with three seconds left as the seventh-seeded Monroe Bearcats upset the second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks 50-49 on Friday night at Meadowdale High School in the District tournament quarterfinal round.

Keller finished the game with 17 points and nine rebounds while twin sister Hope Keller added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Cascadia Yates led all scorers with 19 points.

Meadowdale was also led by a couple of family members; cousins Lexi Zardis (12) and Mia Brockmeyer (11) were the two high scorers for the Mavericks.

Monroe advances to the tournament’s semifinal round, where the Bearcats will face second-seeded Stanwood at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Meadowdale moves to the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The Mavericks will host sixth-seeded Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game. The winner of Tuesday’s game will move on to play one final tournament game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck High School against the team that loses Tuesday’s semifinal game between top-seeded Snohomish and fourth-seeded Shorecrest. The winner of the Saturday morning game will advance to the state tournament.

Scoring by quarter:

Monroe 09-10-07-24

Meadowdale 11-09-13-16

Monroe individual scorers:

Cascadia Yates 19, Halle Keller 17, Hope Keller 12, Mya Mercille 2

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Lexi Zardis 12, Mia Brockmeyer 11, Kyairra Roussin 10, Payton Fleishman 8, Audrey Lucas 5, Sam Medina 3

Records: Monroe 13-10; Meadowdale 15-7

Meadowdale next game: consolation bracket, loser out game vs Mount Vernon; Tuesday, Feb. 18; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-41

Junior Kendall Hammer made eight 3-point shots, scoring all 24 of her game-high points from long range and senior Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles added 19 points as top-seeded Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-41 in the 3A District 1 quarterfinals at Snohomish High School.

The Hawks were led by sophomore Jordyn Stokes with 13 points. Freshman Jaliyah Dyson contributed 12 points.

Snohomish advances to the tournament semifinals and will next play fourth-seeded Shorecrest at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Mountlake Terrace will play at Shorewood High School on Tuesday night, Feb. 18 against the fifth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays in a loser-out, consolation bracket game. The winner of that game will play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in a loser-out, winner-to-state game against either Monroe or Stanwood.

Scoring by quarter

Mountlake Terrace 12-08-13-08

Snohomish 23-15-13-13

Snohomish individual scorers:

Kendall Hammer 24, Tyler Gildersleeves-Stiles 19, Lola Rotondo 10, Azzie Clark 3, Cora Larson 3, Layla King 3, Grace Cunnerson 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoers:

Jordyn Stokes 13, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Emma Schmidt 9, Jordan Wagner 3, Abby Mattens 2, Mia Sledge 2

Records: Snohomish 16-6; Mountlake Terrace 10-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: consolation bracket, loser-out game at Shorewood; Tuesday, Feb 18; 7 p.m.