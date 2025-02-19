High school sports roundup for Feb. 18, 2025

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 70-25
The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks kept their season alive and moved within one game of qualifying for the 3A state tournament with a victory over the sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs, 70-25. Sophomore Lexi Zardis led the Mavericks with 22 points.
The Mavericks rebounded after an upset loss to the seventh-seeded Monroe Bearcats in the quarterfinal round of the double-elimination District tournament, knocking the Mavericks into the consolation bracket.
Meadowdale’s final game of the tournament will be against the top-seeded Snohomish Panthers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Marysville Pilchuck High School. The Panthers — whom many considered to be the favorites to win the District tournament — lost their District semifinal game on Tuesday, 47-23, to the fourth-seeded Shorecrest Scots.
Scoring by quarter:
Mount Vernon 03-12-03-07
Meadowdale 22-18-23-07
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Lexi Zardis 22
Audrey Lucas 13
Payton Fleishman 8
Sam Medina 8
Mia Brockmeyer 5
Lisa Sonko 4
Quinn Gannon 3
Kaya Powell 3
Hannah Keeney 2
Kyairra Roussin 2
Mount Vernon individual scorers:
Anaya Saldivar-Slater 9
Jaida Duodu 4
Chloe Krivanek 4
Kim Williams 3
Norah Pickering 2
Unknown 2
Addison Shand 1
Records: Meadowdale 16-7; Mount Vernon 15-8
Meadowdale next game: winner-to-state/loser-out game vs Snohomish; Saturday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 50-29
Read the story here.
Records: Shorewood 12-13; Mountlake Terrace 10-13
Mountlake Terrace season is over
