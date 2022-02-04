High school sports roundup for Feb. 3, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 48-44
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Zaveon Jones 29, Vito Mkrtychan 7, Jaxon Dubiel 5, Jeffrey Anyimah 2, Don Brown 2, Chris Meegan 2, Adison Mattix 1,
Archbishop scorers: Cade Galbraith 16, Ben Snider 11, Luke Blachly 7, Aaron Owens 6, Daniel Shin 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-2, 13-2; Archbishop Murphy 5-8, 6-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-57
Everett leading scorers: Danny Savovic 22, Isaiah White 22, Hayden Conaxis 12
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 20, Jacob Gabler 10
Records (league and overall): Everett 9-3, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-7, 8-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined
Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 54-46
Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 23, Kayla Lorenz 16, Dina Yonas 12, Mataya Canda 3
Cedarcrest scorers: Kat Townley 17, Madelyn Davidson 16, Gracie Mattison 7, Haley Marsh 4, Holly Williams 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-4, 8-6; Cedarcrest 1-8, 6-10
Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Monday Feb. 7; Opponent, time and location to be determined
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 50-36
Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Taylor Campbell 12, Taylor Reed 11, Caroline Burns 10
Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Mya Sheffield 9, Lindsey Ho 8
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-3, 10-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 10-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-28
Everett leading scorers: Ella Sylvester 18, Mae Washington 14, Emma Larson 9
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Halle Waram 9, Nya Deng 8
Records (league and overall): Everett 5-2, 9-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 5-13
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined
— Compiled by Steve Willits
