High school sports roundup for Feb. 5, 2022

Boys Wrestling
Wesco 3A South Sub-Regional
At Edmonds-Woodway High School
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 325
Lynnwood 224
Meadowdale 221
Shorecrest 174
Shorewood 152
Mountlake Terrace 120.5
Individual Results (Top four in each weight class qualify for Regionals)
106
- Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood
- Owen Mulder, Shorewood
- Micah Fergerson, Shorecrest
- Aiden Kim, Edmonds-Woodway
113
- Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace
- Hilmy Birch, Meadowdale
- George Fernandez, Shorecrest
- Kaija Fergerson, Shorecrest
120
- Joseph Martinez, Shorecrest
- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
- Eric Ly, Lynnwood
126
- Quincy Laflin, Shorewood
- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
- Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace
- Shammy King, Shorecrest
132
- Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway
- Skylar Rivera, Meadowdale
- Jack Bode, Mountlake Terrace
- Mateo Phillips, Lynnwood
138
- George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway
- Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood
- Cy Dethlefs, Meadowdale
- Jacob Lougee, Shorecrest
145
- Thomas Rhodes, Shorecrest
- Nathaniel Wilder, Lynnwood
- Isaac Van Horn, Shorewood
- Tsvetomir Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway
152
- Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway
- Henry Gates, Meadowdale
- Max Rutledge, Shorecrest
- Coty Green, Lynnwood
160
- Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
- Peter Grimm, Shorecrest
- Pablo Hernandez, Edmonds-Woodway
- Malachi Stream, Shorecrest
170
- Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway
- Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway
- Koby Sedy, Mountlake Terrace
- Jamison Davis, Mountlake Terrace
182
- Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale
- Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway
- Aaron Montano, Edmonds-Woodway
- Tan Nguyen, Lynnwood
195
- Hunter Tibodeau, Shorewood
- Russell Hare, Edmonds-Woodway
- Reed Burmaster, Edmonds-Woodway
- Rusian Buchheit, Shorewood
220
- Gyumin Baek, Lynnwood
- Evans Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway
- Dylan White, Lynnwood
- Joseph Williams, Meadowdale
285
- Elisha Abuhanna, Lynnwood
- Aidan Falin, Meadowdale
- Milan Johnson, Shorewood
- Dalls Mitchell, Meadowdale
Girls Wrestling
Sub Regional 1.2 (featuring 30 schools)
At Marysville Pilchuck High School
Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in the top eight of a weight class
100
5th Place- Sophia Vasile, Meadowdale
115
7th Place- Sara Dethlefs, Meadowdale
120
2nd Place- Hope Ambachew, Mountlake Terrace
7th Place- Sydney Vasile, Meadowdale
125
5th Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez, Mountlake Terrace
7th Place- Marylyne Obare, Mountlake Terrace
130
5th Place- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Everett 60-58
Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 19, Henock Tsegay 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Naod Alemu 8, Eben Sarka 5, Evik Amy 4
Everett scorers: Daniel Savovic 22, Hayden Conaxis 13, Peter Wilson 11, Daniel Woodard 6, Jemyre Reed 3, Colin Stout 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-10, 3-13; Everett 9-4, 10-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
