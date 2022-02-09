High school sports roundup for Feb. 8, 2022

Boys Basketball – District Playoff

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Vernon 61-55

Mountlake Terrace held off a late comeback attempt and advanced to the District quarterfinal round with a home win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday night. Marysville Getchell will play at Everett on Thursday night with the winner advancing to play the Hawks at Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday night.

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 20, Zaveon Jones 13, Chris Meegan 9, Adison Mattix 6, Vito Mkrtychan 6, Jaxon Dubiel 5, Don Brown 2

Mount Vernon scorers: Quinn Swanson 18, Michael Johnson 17, Lucas Rodio 15, McKay Darnell 4, Notah Edwards 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-2; Mount Vernon 14-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Quarterfinals against winner of Thursday’s Marysville Getchell-Everett game; Saturday Feb. 12; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 58-57

Edmonds-Woodway overcame a 31-14 halftime deficit with a 43-point second half and kept their season alive with a win over Snohomish in the elimination game. The Warriors will now travel to Shorecrest on Thursday night in an elimination game with a berth in the 3A District 1 quarterfinal on the line.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 18, Gibby Marshall-Inman 12, William Bates 8, Jacob Gabler 8, Ben Hanson 6, Jens Simonsen 6

Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 23, A Biggs 15, Kale Hammer 8, A Seminara 6, Soderstrom 3, J Roth 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-10; Snohomish 5-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Elimination Game at Shorecrest; Thursday Feb. 10; 7 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 65-53

Lynnwood’s season came to an end as the Royals dropped the District elimination game one day after defeating Meadowdale to qualify for the game.

Cascade leading scorers: Devin Gilbert 28, Cam Edwards 15, Aidan Kopra 10, Jack Nelson 10

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 20, Tommy McMahon 11

Records: Cascade 8-9; Lynnwood 1-16

— Compiled by Steve Willits