High school sports roundup for Feb. 8, 2024

February 9, 2024

Girls Basketball

District play-in elimination game (winner to district tournament, loser out)

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-31

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 9 7 5 10   31

Everett 16 11 11 13   51

Everett scorers: Alana Washington 14, Mylie Wugumgeg 14, Tatum Smith 6, Selena Espinoza 5, Lanie Thompson 4, Emily Barton 3, Haylie Oyler 3, Bella Nguon 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 15, Naomi Limb 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Jade Fajarillo 4, Sydney Stumpf 2

Records: Everett 14-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-14

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over.

