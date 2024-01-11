High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2024

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 80-16
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 2 8 6 0 16
Meadowdale 29 31 15 5 80
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 13, Samantha Medina 7, Kaiya Dotter 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Audrey Lucas 3, Marley Maquiling 3, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 6, Hurley Schmidt 6, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 13-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-7, 2-11
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Jan. 12; 7:15 a.m.
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-42
Click here to read details
———
Girls Wrestling
Arlington, Cedarcrest, Jackson, Kamiak, Lake Stevens, Mariner, Mountlake Terrace
at Lake Stevens High School
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday January 13; 7:30 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Woodinville
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Mountlake Terrace Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.