High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2022

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 60-57

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks blew a 13-point, first-quarter lead and then overcame two different five-point deficits, pulling off a victory in the final seconds of the game, defeating the Meadowdale Mavericks 60-57.

Mountlake Terrace rushed out to a 14-1 lead when Maile Armstrong hit a three-point shot to give the Hawks what would be their largest lead of the night. Meadowdale quickly flipped the script at that point, going on a 22-4 run and taking a 23-18 lead of their own midway through the second quarter. The Hawks answered with a run of their own, closing out the half with a 14-5 run that gave Mountlake Terrace a 32-28 lead at halftime.

Meadowdale erased the Mountlake Terrace lead in the third quarter and went ahead by as many as five points. The Mavericks led 44-42 going into the fourth quarter as the teams continued to battle back and forth into the final minute of the game. With the score tied at 56-56, Mountlake Terrace junior Maya Davis connected on a 14-foot running jumper in front of the free-throw line to give the Hawks a two-point lead. The Hawks would add two more free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Davis led the Hawks with 21 points while Maya Sheffield added 17. Junior guard Gia Powell led the Mavericks with 20 points. It was the second consecutive season that the two teams played a game that was decided in the final seconds. Last season, Sheffield hit a three-point shot with under five seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 45-44 win.

Score by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 10-18-16-13 57

Mountlake Terrace 16-16-10-18 60

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maya Davis 21, Mya Sheffield 17, Cameron Dunn 12, Maile Armstrong 6, Sierra Sonko 4

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 20, Ava Powell 12, Natalie Durbin 7, Audrey Lucas 6, Sam Medina 5, Payton Fleishman 4, Mia Brockmeyer 2, Mackenzie Tindall 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 7-6; Meadowdale 5-3, 9-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Saturday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 39-21

145- Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Jael Whitaker (EW) 0:56; 155- Double forfeit; 170- Abbu Chishungu (SW) pinned Vilhemine Magne (EW) 1:27; 190- Payton Harp (EW) won by forfeit; 100- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 105- Libby Norton (SW) won by forfeit; 110- Finley Houck (SW) pinned Leslie Chavez-Rojas (EW) 2:59; 115- Double forfeit; 120- Fiona Blair (SW) decision over Hannah Baldock (EW) 11-5; 125- Emily Reed (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Stephanie Hernandez-Gonzalez (EW) 0:56; 135- Abby Tveit (SW) pinned Jennifer Reinoso (EW) 0:30; 140- Grace Fitting (EW) decision over Aly Fellores (SW) 9-8

— Compiled by Steve Willits