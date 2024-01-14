High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2024

Mountlake Terrace’s Luke Swenson (right) takes down Shorecrest’s Neta Navot on Thursday.

Boys Wrestling

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 46-19

106- Gabriel Nascimento (MT) pinned James Lyons (S) 1:49

113- Graham Grabow (S) won by forfeit

120- Neta Navot (S) defeated Luke Swenson (MT) 7-4

126- Laith Salem (S) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:56

132- Kaiju Fergerson (S) won by forfeit

138- Avi Wylen (S) won by technical fall over Moses Marsh (MT) 16-1

144- Kenneth Adams Jr. (S) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 2:34

150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Karim Gabobe (S) 3:10

157- Owen Watson (S) defeated Titus Swett (MT) 8-1

165- Fletcher Musgrove (S) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 0:23

175- Owen Boswell (MT) major decision over Peter Grimm (S) 12-0

190- Carter Nichols (S) won by technical fall over Ryan Pineda (MT) 17-2

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) defeated Gabe King (S) 8-3

285- Double forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 55-17

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Boys Swimming

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-78

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:52.73

200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Christian Leaty, Nathan Webb, Joseph Lombard, Cole Leaty) 1:43.45

400 freestyle- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Andrew Doan, Min Choi, Alex Lee) 4:11.20

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:00.68

200 medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:20.86

50 freestyle- Cole Leaty (MT) 23.96

100 butterfly- Danny Calkins (L) 1:07.30

100 freestyle- Christian Leaty (MT) 54.57

500 freestyle- Joseph Lombard (MT) 6:32.79

100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:01.09

100 breaststroke- Alex Lee (L) 1:08.93

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday Jan. 16; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 131-31

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorewood (Sam Borgida, Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Colin Bell) 1:49.83

200 freestyle- Shorewood (Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral) 1:35.50

400 freestyle- Shorewood (Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral, Kristian Hagemeier, Colin Bell) 3:36.40

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 1:56.15

200 medley- Henry Anderson (S) 2:18.88

50 freestyle- Colin Bell (S) 23.91

Diving- Enzo Rolfe (S) 128.35

100 butterfly- Colin Bell (S) 58.55

100 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 51.37

500 freestyle- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:27.97

100 backstroke- Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.31

100 breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.24

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood. 70-47

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 6 13 12 16 70

Marysville Getchell 29 13 20 8 47

Marysville Getchell scorers:

Bubba Palacol 20, Wyatt Harris 14, Mekai Williams 14, Shawn Etheridge 10, Marcus Milham 8, Mariano Palacol 2, Zack Pittman 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Richard Choy 19, Nathan Sebhatu 5, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Kedus Yared 5, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4, Abdullah Sisawo 3, Robel Berhanu 2, Mo El Aarag 2, Josh Shuge 2

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-4, 10-4; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Eastlake; Monday, Jan. 15; 10 a.m. at Renton High School

