High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2024

Posted: January 13, 2024 4
Mountlake Terrace’s Timothy Cho takes down Shorecrest’s Oskar Bohne on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Mountlake Terrace's
Mountlake Terrace’s Gabriel Nascimento (top) controls Shorecrest’s James Lyons.
Mountlake Terrace’s Ryan Pineda attempts to roll over Shorecrest’s Carter Nichols on Thursday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Wyatt Bill takes down Shorecrest’s Fletcher Musgrove.
Mountlake Terrace’s Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (right) attempts to break out of a hold against Shorecrest’s Laith Salem.

Mountlake Terrace’s Luke Swenson (right) takes down Shorecrest’s Neta Navot on Thursday.

Boys Wrestling

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 46-19

106- Gabriel Nascimento (MT) pinned James Lyons (S) 1:49

113- Graham Grabow (S) won by forfeit

120- Neta Navot (S) defeated Luke Swenson (MT) 7-4

126- Laith Salem (S) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:56

132- Kaiju Fergerson (S) won by forfeit

138- Avi Wylen (S) won by technical fall over Moses Marsh (MT) 16-1

144- Kenneth Adams Jr. (S) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 2:34

150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Karim Gabobe (S) 3:10

157- Owen Watson (S) defeated Titus Swett (MT) 8-1

165- Fletcher Musgrove (S) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 0:23

175- Owen Boswell (MT) major decision over Peter Grimm (S) 12-0

190- Carter Nichols (S) won by technical fall over Ryan Pineda (MT) 17-2

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) defeated Gabe King (S) 8-3

285- Double forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 55-17

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Boys Swimming

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-78

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:52.73

200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Christian Leaty, Nathan Webb, Joseph Lombard, Cole Leaty) 1:43.45

400 freestyle- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Andrew Doan, Min Choi, Alex Lee) 4:11.20

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:00.68

200 medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:20.86

50 freestyle- Cole Leaty (MT) 23.96

100 butterfly- Danny Calkins (L) 1:07.30

100 freestyle- Christian Leaty (MT) 54.57

500 freestyle- Joseph Lombard (MT) 6:32.79

100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:01.09

100 breaststroke- Alex Lee (L) 1:08.93

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday Jan. 16; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 131-31

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Shorewood (Sam Borgida, Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Colin Bell) 1:49.83

200 freestyle- Shorewood (Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral) 1:35.50

400 freestyle- Shorewood (Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral, Kristian Hagemeier, Colin Bell) 3:36.40

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 1:56.15

200 medley- Henry Anderson (S) 2:18.88

50 freestyle- Colin Bell (S) 23.91

Diving- Enzo Rolfe (S) 128.35

100 butterfly- Colin Bell (S) 58.55

100 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 51.37

500 freestyle- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:27.97

100 backstroke- Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.31

100 breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.24

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood. 70-47

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Lynnwood                   6         13        12        16          70

Marysville Getchell     29        13        20        8           47

Marysville Getchell scorers:

Bubba Palacol 20, Wyatt Harris 14, Mekai Williams 14, Shawn Etheridge 10, Marcus Milham 8, Mariano Palacol 2, Zack Pittman 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Richard Choy 19, Nathan Sebhatu 5, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Kedus Yared 5, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4, Abdullah Sisawo 3, Robel Berhanu 2, Mo El Aarag 2, Josh Shuge 2

Records (league and overall):  Marysville Getchell 5-4, 10-4; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Eastlake; Monday, Jan. 15; 10 a.m. at Renton High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

