High school sports roundup for Jan. 11, 2024

Mountlake Terrace’s Luke Swenson (right) takes down Shorecrest’s Neta Navot on Thursday.
Boys Wrestling
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 46-19
106- Gabriel Nascimento (MT) pinned James Lyons (S) 1:49
113- Graham Grabow (S) won by forfeit
120- Neta Navot (S) defeated Luke Swenson (MT) 7-4
126- Laith Salem (S) pinned Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (MT) 0:56
132- Kaiju Fergerson (S) won by forfeit
138- Avi Wylen (S) won by technical fall over Moses Marsh (MT) 16-1
144- Kenneth Adams Jr. (S) pinned Abdul Najib (MT) 2:34
150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Karim Gabobe (S) 3:10
157- Owen Watson (S) defeated Titus Swett (MT) 8-1
165- Fletcher Musgrove (S) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 0:23
175- Owen Boswell (MT) major decision over Peter Grimm (S) 12-0
190- Carter Nichols (S) won by technical fall over Ryan Pineda (MT) 17-2
215- Logan Armstrong (MT) defeated Gabe King (S) 8-3
285- Double forfeit
Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Boys Wrestling
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 55-17
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. at Issaquah High School
Boys Swimming
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-78
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:52.73
200 freestyle- Mountlake Terrace (Christian Leaty, Nathan Webb, Joseph Lombard, Cole Leaty) 1:43.45
400 freestyle- Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Andrew Doan, Min Choi, Alex Lee) 4:11.20
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:00.68
200 medley- Alex Lee (L) 2:20.86
50 freestyle- Cole Leaty (MT) 23.96
100 butterfly- Danny Calkins (L) 1:07.30
100 freestyle- Christian Leaty (MT) 54.57
500 freestyle- Joseph Lombard (MT) 6:32.79
100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:01.09
100 breaststroke- Alex Lee (L) 1:08.93
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday Jan. 16; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 131-31
Relay event winners:
200 medley- Shorewood (Sam Borgida, Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Colin Bell) 1:49.83
200 freestyle- Shorewood (Henry Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral) 1:35.50
400 freestyle- Shorewood (Andrew Mitchell, Dean Floral, Kristian Hagemeier, Colin Bell) 3:36.40
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 1:56.15
200 medley- Henry Anderson (S) 2:18.88
50 freestyle- Colin Bell (S) 23.91
Diving- Enzo Rolfe (S) 128.35
100 butterfly- Colin Bell (S) 58.55
100 freestyle- Dean Floral (S) 51.37
500 freestyle- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:27.97
100 backstroke- Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.31
100 breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.24
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys Basketball
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood. 70-47
Scoring by quarter Final
Lynnwood 6 13 12 16 70
Marysville Getchell 29 13 20 8 47
Marysville Getchell scorers:
Bubba Palacol 20, Wyatt Harris 14, Mekai Williams 14, Shawn Etheridge 10, Marcus Milham 8, Mariano Palacol 2, Zack Pittman 2
Lynnwood scorers:
Richard Choy 19, Nathan Sebhatu 5, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Kedus Yared 5, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4, Abdullah Sisawo 3, Robel Berhanu 2, Mo El Aarag 2, Josh Shuge 2
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-4, 10-4; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Eastlake; Monday, Jan. 15; 10 a.m. at Renton High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
