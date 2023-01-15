High school sports roundup for Jan. 13-14, 2023

Friday, Jan. 13

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 51-32

Scoring by quarter: Total

Marysville Getchell 14- 5- 9- 4 32

Lynnwood 15-10-18-8 51

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 20, Nyree Johnson 8, Teyah Clark 6, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Ruse-Martin 4, Mataya Canda 3, Kayla Lorenz 2, Jocelyn Tamayo 2

Marysville Getchell scorers:

Fran’shay Wright 14, Ellie Jackson 8, Chloe Downing 6, Kalea Mailangi 2, Hayden Robinson 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-1, 9-3; Marysville Getchell 2-6, 5-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan.17; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-50

Shorewood leading scorers:

Joy Brandenstein 10, Kate Evans 7, Addi Tull 7

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

Kylie Richards 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Nyakueth Deng 9

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-4, 6-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7, 4-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-58

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-5, 8-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 57-54

Scoring by quarter Total

Monroe 7-10-22-15 54

Mountlake Terrace 12-3- 21-21 57

The Hawks knocked off the previously unbeaten Bearcats in a thriller at Mountlake Terrace High School. Jaxon Dubiel and Zaveon Jones led the Hawks with 19 points each. Stevie Kuhnle Jr. led the Bearcats with 21

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 19, Zaveon Jones 19, Chris Meegan 12, Rayshaun Connor 5, Talan Zenk 2

Monroe scorers:

Stevie Kuhnle Jr. 21, Ethan Hogan 13, Hayden Creswell 12, Reid Schaeffer 3, Caleb Campbell 2, Kody Edelbrock 2, Brock Brown 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-1, 9-4; Monroe 8-1, 12-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 68-49

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 23, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 11, Noah Million 8, Malik Robinson 8, David Janzen 6, Tate Lynch 4, Avery Pelote 4, Henock Tesgay 3, Simon Paulos 1

Bellingham scorers:

Kincaide Vanhoute 14, Grayson Stone 10, Wyatt Stephan 10, Harmon Wienkers 9, Carson Brethauer 2, Satchel Craig 2, Elias Togage 2

Records: Meadowdale 6-8; Bellingham 5-9

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-46

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorewood 14-10-14-11 49

Edmonds-Woodway 8-13-15-10 46

Shorewood scorers:

Nathanael Daniel 21, Jaden Marlow 11, Jaden Messer 7, Nathaniel Burkell 5, Logan Anderson 3, Abel Mehari 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Steven Warren Jr. 16, Drew Warner 9, Makan Apio 7, Dennis Karl 6, Ben Hanson 4, Will Bates 2, Gabe Cavalier 2

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-5, 7-7; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5, 5-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Saturday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Saturday. Jan. 14

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 71-10

Scoring by half: Total

Marysville Pilchuck 7 – 3 10

Meadowdale 49- 22 71

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3, 10-4; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8, 0-11

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys basketball

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-56

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 15-14-14-13 56

Everett 18- 8- 23-11 60

Everett scorers:

Daniel Savovic 24, Isaiah White 22, Hayden Conaxis 11, Mohamed Juma 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Steven Warren Jr. 22, Drew Warner 13, Gabe Cavalier 7, Will Bates 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Makan Apio 2, Luke Boland 2, Ben Hanson 2

Records (league and overall): Everett 7-2, 9-5; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 5-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Justice For All Tournament (Boys and Girls)

At Issaquah High School

Edmonds-School District Wrestlers that finished in the Top 4 in their weight class

2nd Place- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), Girls 110 lbs.

2nd Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 130 lbs.

3rd Place- Elizabeth Zurybida (Lynnwood), Girls 235 lbs.

4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 115 lbs.

4th Place- Corbynn Foster (Mountlake Terrace), Girls 120 lbs.

4th Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace), Boys 132 lbs.

— Compiled by Steve Willits