High school sports roundup for Jan. 13, 2022

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 65-25

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 25, Aniya Hooker 14, Kenzie Martin 11, Gisselle Garcia 5, Tamera Lukic 4, Jocelyn Tamayo 2, Nyree Johnson 2, Mataya Canda 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-2, 4-4; Monroe 0-5, 1-8

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday Jan. 18; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 56-53

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 14, Adison Mattix 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Chris Meegan 8, Don Brown 5, Vito Mkrtychan 5

Snohomish: Drew Davis 16, Amari Biggs 14, Jason Roth 13, Andrew Seminara 8, Nolan Soderstrom 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 6-1; Snohomish 2-4, 4-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 71-47

Monroe scorers: Steve Kuhne 21, Hayden Creswell 16, Ethan Hogan 8, Kody Edelbrock 6, Caden Kaasa 6, Brock Brown 5, Reid Schaeffer 4, Tyler Hogan 3, Michael Skurski 2

Lynnwood scorers: Bayley Evans 12, Keegan Williams 11, Jacob Moriones 5, Jordan Whittle 5, Myles Golston 4, Tommy McMahon 3, Ethan Pook 3, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2, Kylon Ward 2

Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-2, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday Jan. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 105-63

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Patrick Kotwis, Samuel Lunder, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:50.58

200 Freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 2:01.54

200 Individual Medley- Mate Pallos (EW) 2:18.34

50 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 24.04

100 Butterfly- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:06.77

100 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 55.30

500 Freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 5:31.55

200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Samuel Lunder, Jeffrey Hoang, Zackary Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:45.03

100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (EW) 57.53

100 Breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.46

400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Zackary Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad, Jude Willcox) 3:47.30

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Jan. 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday Jan. 18; 3 p.m at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits