High school sports roundup for Jan. 15-16, 2025

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 73-64 (overtime)

The Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a 16-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 73-64 in overtime. The Mavericks outscored the Scots 31-15 in the fourth quarter and 12-3 during the overtime period.

Scoring by quarter (and overtime period)

Shorecrest 13-12-21-15-03

Meadowdale 15-06-10-31-12

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Kyairra Roussin 23, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 13, Sam Medina 10, Payton Fleishman 7, Audrey Lucas 4

Shorecrest leading scorer:

Cassie Chestnut 36, Naima Preudhomme 9, Anna Usitalo 8, Jorja Perrin 7, Melody Tagle 4

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 9-5; Shorecrest 3-4, 6-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday,Jan. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-48

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Finley Wichers: 15 points and 5 steals

Madeline Skaar: 8 points and 7 rebounds

Audrey Rothmier: 8 points

Abi Porter: 5 points

Darcy Brennan: 4 points

Jasmine Gill: 4 points

Janie Hanson: 4 points

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 6-8; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5, 8-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-31

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 12-06-02-11

Archbishop Murphy 14-17-17-16

Archbishop Murphy individual scorers:

Brooke 23, Celine 15, Olivia 10, Ashley 9, Ava Marr 5, Kayla 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 11, Jordan Wagner 6, Jordyn Stokes 5, Samiyah Coffee 4, Clara Loveless 3, Makenna Davidson 2

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0, 13-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4, 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m.

Ballard defeated Lynnwood 66-42

Ballard high scorer:

Kyli Meyer 30

Lynnwood high scorer:

Nina Wilson 16

Records: Ballard 7-5; Lynnwood 1-13

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 17; 8 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Scramble event held at Shorewood High School

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers matches:

Neela Lopez Hernandez 2-0 record:

– pinned Jasia Zaffarano of Stanwood in 2:18

– won by technical fall over Evangeline Baumbach of Stanwood 17-1

Rosechelle Obarre, 2-1 record:

– won by major decision over Signe Cairus of Stanwood 11-3

– pinned Hailey Miller of Stanwood in 2:57

– lost by pin to Bronwen Anthes of Stanwood in 1:44

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Thursday, Jan. 16

Girls Wrestling

Scramble event at Kamiak High School

Lynnwood winning wrestlers (record for the evening next to names)

Naomi Hawkins 2-0

Anh Nguyen 2-0

Zainab Sumah 2-0

Brianna Williams 2-0

Karen Chavez 1-1

Zoe Degenstein 1-1

Gwendolyn McCrummen 1-1

Venus Hernandez 1-0

Meadowdale winning wrestlers (record for the evening next to names)

Meg Caywood 2-0

Julia Cox 1-0

Maria Rosa Thompson 1-1

Lynnwood next match: Scramble event; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Meadowdale next match: Scramble event; Thursday, Jan. 23; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 56-23

Read story here.

Mountlake Terrace next match: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 18; 8 a.m. at Issaquah High School

Lynnwood next match: The Wolverine Scuffle; Saturday, Jan. 18; 9 a.m. at Bellevue High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 68-8

106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) won by forfeit

113- Alex Krumov (EW) won by forfeit

120- Jude Haines (EW) pinned Michael O’Neal (M) 1:57

126- Lukah Washburn (M) decision over Aziret Bakytov (EW) 8-4

132- Hollender Lynch (EW) pinned Miguel Carcia (M) 4:50

138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Hector Castro (M) 5:08

144- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Logan Palmer (M) 3:15

150- Matthew Sleipness (M) decision over Jacob Ramos (EW) 6-3

157- Mason Collins (EW) pinned Nezttali Ramos Ramirez (M) 1:10

165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Brandon Shaw (M) 5:55

175- Ever Yamada (EW) technical fall over Jamier Perry (M) 18-3

190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Francesco Bazan-Ramirez (M) 2:35

215- Alex White (EW) pinned William Brundage (M) 1:53

285- Edson Belizaire (EW) decision over Jaxon Hulbert (M) 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 127-23

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 118-52

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-20

Top individual event finishers:

200-yard freestyle:

1. Wes Jasper (J) 1:57.59

2. James Tuft (J) 2:05.42

3. Finn Angel (EW) 2:17.19

4. Nakul Choudhary (J) 2:24.61

5. Abraham Ho (EW) 2:34.33

200-yard medley:

1. Nolan Thai (J) 2:11.22

2. Jonathan Yim (J) 2:12.67

3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:14.69

4. Kyle Fontelera (J) 2:19.97

5. Hesham Salem (J) 2:27.00

50-yard freestyle:

1. Vyron Domingo (J) 23.54

2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 25.14

3. Connor Smith (EW) 25.28

4. Sacha Esparza (J) 25.69

5. Nikos Karnikis (M) 26.48

100-yard fly:

1. Juhyung Lee (J) 59.97

2. Kyle Fontelera (J) 1:00.27

3. Jonathan Yim (J) 1:01.57

4. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:02.97

5. Aaron Hurlbut (M) 1:11.14

100-yard freestyle:

1. Vincent Phillips (J) 52.77

2. Nolan Thai (J) 53.78

3. Kanai Zablan (EW) 58.98

4. Finn Angel (EW) 59.35

5. Nikos Karnikis (M) 1:01.85

500-yard freestyle:

1. Prestyn Ruijters (J) 5:21.82

2. Hesham Salem (J) 5:55.70

3. Connor Smith (EW) 6:18.87

4. Ryan Oh (J) 6:53.55

5. Arya Sehjpal (EW) 7:39.27

100-yard backstroke:

1. Luca Hooks (EW) 57.01

2. Wes Jasper (J) 58.62

3. Ethan Kim (J) 1:05.88

4. Syunta Lee (J) 1:08.69

5. Nolan Common (M) 1:10.20

100-yard breaststroke:

1. Vyron Domingo (J) 1:03.99

2. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.73

3. Sacha Esparza (J) 1:10.73

4. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 1:10.97

5. Kenner Pistole (J) 1:16.68

Top relay event finishers:

200-yard medley:

1. Jackson (Wes Jasper, Nolan Thai, Vincent Phillips, Prestyn Ruijters) 1:46.60

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:50.21

3. Jackson (Juhyung Lee, Sacha Esparza, Ethan Kim, Ryan Oh) 2:02.05

200-yard freestyle:

1. Jackson (Vyron Domingo, Prestyn Ruijters, Jonathan Yim, Wes Jasper) 1:37.44

2. Jackson (Vincent Phillips, Nolan Thai, Logan Ruijters, Syunta Lee) 1:38.23

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Austin Chiu, Finn Angel, Luca Hooks, Lennox Norenberg) 1:41.37

400- yard freestyle:

1. Jackson (Vincent Phillips, Juhyung Lee, Jonathan Yim, Prestyn Ruijters) 3:42.42

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Finn Angel, Connor Smith, Patrick Kotwis, Austin Chiu) 3:56.92

3. Jackson (Nakul Choudhary, Sacha Esparza, Kyle Fonterlera, Hesham Salem) 4:10.56

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 23; 3:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 134-39

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan.

21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood