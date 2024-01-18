High school sports roundup for Jan. 16, 2024

Girls Basketball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 62-47

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Brooke Blachly 14, Ashley Fletcher 10, Ava Marr 10

Lynnwood leading scorer: Aniya Hooker 17

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1, 12-3; Lynnwood 7-2, 11-5

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday January 24; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 79-68

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 16 23 20 20 79

Stanwood 23 12 15 18 68

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 21, Audrey Lucas 18, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Lexi Zardis 12, Kaiya Dotter 7, Payton Fleishman 7, Samantha Medina 2

Stanwood scorers: Ella Wortham 29, Mylee LaComb 15, Jazmyn Legg 11, Stella Berett 6, Camrie Ingram 5, Teagan Swanson 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 14-2; Stanwood 4-5, 7-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

———

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 69-49

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 15 23 19 12 69

Everett 8 14 14 13 49

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 20, Rayshaun Connor 16, Zaveon Jones 11, Svayjeet Singh 9, Gabe Towne 6, Logan Tews 5, Chance Chalmers 2

Everett scorers: Isaiah White 15, Ty Bloomfield 14, Sam Lawless 7, Maurico Garcia-Luna 5, Daniel Bekele 4, Kaden Jensen 2, Noah Parker 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-0, 13-1; Everett 7-3, 9-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday January 19; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

———

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 79-65

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 16 14 12 23 65

Arlington 13 18 22 26 79

Arlington scorers: Billy Kooy 21, Jake Willis 21, Jacoby Falor 13, Leyton Martin 8, Kaid Hunter 7, Jackson Trotter 7, Ryan Miller 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Aiden Johansen 15, Julian Gray 12, Gabe Cavalier 10, Will Alseth 9, DJ Karl 8, Grant Williams 5, Luke Boland 4, Marley Miller 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-1, 12-4; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4, 8-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 61-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-8, 5-10; Lynnwood 0-10, 1-15

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday January 18; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 56-18

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 19; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

———

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 45-30

106- double forfeit

113- Aiden Imadhay (AM) won by forfeit

120- Dillon Bonnar (AM) won by forfeit

126- Luke Swenson (MT) pinned Aaron Woods (AM) 2:53

132- Ekansh Verma (MT) decision over Tanner Ferguson (AM) 6-4

138- Moses Marsh (MT) pinned John Pallus (AM) 0:54

144- Timothy Cho (MT) pinned Noah Woods (AM) 3:55

150- Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Rafael Russo (AM) 2:41

157- Titus Swett (MT) pinned Ethan Robinson (AM) 2:48

165- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano (MT) won by forfeit

175- Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Wesley Rae (AM) 1:15

190- Katsuya Edge-Salois (AM) pinned Ryan Pineda (MT) 4:43

215- Colin Surridge (AM) pinned Logan Armstrong (MT) 2:35

285- Hakeim Smalls (AM) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: Lakewood/Rainier Beach/Oak Harbor; Thursday, Jan. 18; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood vs. Ingraham

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 120-44

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Stanwood (Gavin Plano, Lloyd Hau, Riley Tallquist, Rory Polson) 1:49.46

200 freestyle: Stanwood (Daniel Demchuk, Lucas Stiers, Larson Haugstad, Ryker Belles) 1:52.01

400 freestyle: Stanwood (Riley Tallquist, Gavin Plano, Rory Polson, Lloyd Hau) 3:46.16

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Riley Tallquist (S) 1:59.45

200 medley: Lloyd Hau (S) 2:10.08

50 freestyle: Rory Polson (S) 25.22

100 butterfly: Gavin Plano (S) 1:03.27

100 freestyle: Rory Polson (S) 56.16

500 freestyle: Riley Tallquist (S) 5:28.70

100 backstroke: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:01.53

100 breaststroke: Lloyd Hau (S) 1:04.58

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday Jan. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Kamiak; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 25; 3:15 p.m.

