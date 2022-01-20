High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2022

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 57-56

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 17, Zaveon Jones 15, Chris Meegan 12, Jaxon Dubiel 4, Vito Mkrtychan 4, Don Brown 3 Adison Mattix 2

Shorecrest scorers: Elijah Johnson 18, Parker Baumann 15, Newton Pepple 11, Devon Nehring 7, Kai Cannady 3, Disma Kagarabi 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 8-1; Shorecrest 7-2, 11-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday Jan. 20; 8 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 69-65

Cedarcrest leading scorers: Jack LeBlanc 16, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 12, Tillman Yowell 12, Max Taibl 10

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 22, Jacob Gabler 14

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-5, 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Friday Jan. 21; 8:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 69-54

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-4, 4-7; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Friday Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 61-52

Arlington scorers: Jenna Villa 20, Keira Marsh 15, Katie Snow 9, Maddy Fischer 6, Kierra Reese 6, Sophie Willis 5

Lynnwood scorers: Mia Jones 16, Kayla Lorenz 14, Anaya Hooker 11, Dina Yones 5, Mataya Canda 3, McKenzie Martin 2, Nyree Johnson 1

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-0, 9-1; Lynnwood 2-3, 4-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday Jan. 22; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

