High school sports roundup for Jan. 19, 2024

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 90-19
Scoring by quarter Total
Marysville Getchell 2 12 5 0 19
Meadowdale 42 29 10 9 90
Meadowdale scorers: Lexi Zardis 18, Payton Fleishman 13, Gia Powell 13, Mia Brockmeyer 12, Kaiya Dotter 9, Samantha Medina 8, Audrey Lucas 7, Quinn Gannon 4, Marley Maquiling 4, Lisa Sonko 2
Marysville Getchell scorers: Frannie Wright 14, Claire Michal 3, Jaidyn Swanson 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 15-2; Marysville Getchell 1-8, 3-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 45-41
Monroe scorers: Mya Mercille 15, Hope Keller 13, Halle Keller 7, Savannah Lee 7, Ava Barnett 2, Aspen Vanderveen 2, Hadley Oylear 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 10, Finley Wichers 10, Sydney Stumpf 8, Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Janie Hansen 3
Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-5, 9-6; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8, 5-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game; at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-13
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 7-7; Mountlake Terrace 0-10, 2-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 58-31
Scoring by quarter
Shorewood 6 9 6 10 31
Mountlake Terrrace 19 12 18 9 58
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jaxon Dubiel 24, Gabe Towne 14, Zaveon Jones 6, Logan Tews 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Joe Asalifew 2, Don Brown 2
Shorewood scoring: Jaden Marlow 10, Abel Mehari 9, Evan Butler 6, Nathan Abraha 2, Elijah Haub 2, Thomas Moles 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-0, 14-1; Shorewood 6-3, 10-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: At Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 68-64
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 2-9, 3-13; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-16
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 23; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 65-9
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday January 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday January 23; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 137-38
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
Ben Allen (S) 1:58.72
Peter Ingalsbe (S) 2:00.22
Andrew Mitchell (S) 2:01.41
Trevor Donahue (L) 2:25.91
Andrew Doan (L) 2:37.14
Judah Deuman (L) 2:37.55
200 medley:
Daniel Wen (S) 2:14.20
Alex Lee (L) 2:14.91
Tyler Pike (S) 2:20.00
James Mitchell (S) 2:27.25
Nathan Doan (L) 2:56.49
50 freestyle:
Dean Foral (S) 23.82
Colin Bell (S) 24.23
Nolan Tyler (L) 25.29
Larson Buchholz (S) 25.81
Danny Calkins (L) 27.59
Matias Andry (L) 28.08
100 butterfly:
Frederick Anderson (S) 59.58
Dean Floral (S) 1:01.01
Arian Campbell (S) 1:07.51
Danny Calkins (L) 1:08.56
100 freestyle:
Samuel Doll (S) 52.00
Colin Bell (S) 52.09
Andrew Mitchell (S) 55.63
Min Choi (L) 1:00.63
Jalen Brady (L) 1:14.65
Araik Abrahamyan (L) 1:25.91
500 freestyle:
Larson Buchholz (S) 5:15.93
Nolan Tyler (L) 5:21.14
Peter Ingalsbe (S) 5:30.47
Huey Hoff (S) 5:38.15
100 backstroke:
Alex Lee (L) 59.08
Frederick Anderson (S) 1:03.00
Sam Borgida (S) 1:04.29
Max Herbert (S) 1:05.10
Matias Andry (L) 1:15.07
Judah Deuman (L) 1:28.39
100 breaststroke:
Jason Qi (S) 1:10.28
Ben Allen (S) 1:10.63
Henry Anderson (S) 1:12.23
Min Choi (L) 1:16.92
Andrew Doan (L) 1:30.01
Nathan Doan (L) 1:36.58
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorewood (Anderson, Anderson, Larson Buchholz, Dean Foral) 1:46.46
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Allen, Bell, Mitchell, Anderson) 1:38.87
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Bell, Doll, Mitchell, Anderson) 3:27.95
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Jan. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
