High school sports roundup for Jan. 22, 2025

Posted: January 23, 2025 14

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 73-38

Meadowdale junior Mia Brockmeyer (right) shoots for two points against Shorewood at Meadowdale High School Wednesday night Jan. 22. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Mavs senior Kyairra Roussin drives toward the hoop against Shorewood.
Meadowdale freshman Hannah Keeney (21) takes a shot in the first half.
Senior center Audrey Lucas (35) shoots over a Shorewood defender.
Mav’s sophomore Kaya Powell (left) gets a high five after hitting a 3-point shot in the second quarter.
Meadowdale sophomore Lisa Sonko (10) takes a shot in the first half.
Senior Payton Fleishman (0) cuts through the lane looking to pass.
Mav’s sophomore Lexi Zardis (12) takes a 3-point shot in the second half.
The Meadowdale Dance Team performed at halftime.
Cousins Mia Brockmeyer and Lexi Zardis scored 22 points each as the Meadowdale Mavericks cruised to a 73-38 win over the Shorewood Stormrays. The Mavericks jumped out to a 22-5 lead by the end of the first quarter with Brockmeyer scoring 12 points in the opening period and Zardis contributing six.
Kyairra Roussin also scored in double digits for the Mavericks, finishing the night with 13 points. Bridget Cox was the leading scorer for Shorewood with 18 points.
Scoring by quarter:
Shorewood     05-07-16-10
Meadowdale  22-13-20-18
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 22, Kyairra Roussin 13, Audrey Lucas 9, Kaya Powell 5, Lisa Sonko 2
Shorewood individual scorers:
Bridget Cox 18, Rylie Gettman 9, Clara Djohan 7, Elle Wiehle 4
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 10-5;  Shorewood 4-4, 6-10
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 64-47
No details reported.
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 5-4, 8-7; Lynnwood 0-9, 1-15
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-15
No details reported.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Finley Wichers (4) drives through the Archbishop Murphy defense Wednesday during the Wildcats’ 63-15 win over the Warriors. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Edmonds-Woodway guard Darcy Brennan (21) passes the ball to the corner.
Edmonds-Woodway guard Janie Hanson (1) drives against Archbishop Murphy’s Kayla Hookfin (3) on Wednesday.
Edmonds-Woodway guard Janie Hanson (green) fights for a loose ball Wednesday with Archbishop Murphy’s Kayla Hookfin (3).
Jasmine Gill (11) and Janie Hanson (1) of Edmonds-Woodway fight for a rebound against Archbishop Murphy
Edmonds-Woodway guard Janie Hanson (1) runs the Warriors offense.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Amelia Miller (13) is surrounded by Archbishop Murphy defenders under the bucket Wednesday.
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 15-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-6, 9-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Friday Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME