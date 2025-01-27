High school sports roundup for Jan. 24-25, 2025

Friday, Jan. 24

Girls Basketball

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-47

Cedar Park Christian’s Abby Moore (25) stops Edmonds-Woodway’s Jasmine Gill (11) and blocks her shot at Edmonds-Woodway High on Friday, Jan. 24. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
EWHS’s Abi Porter (5) throws up two points in front of two CPC’s defenders.
EWHS’s Darcy Brenman (21) drives to the paint against CPC’s Sammy Perrigoue.
EWHS’s Finley Wichers (4) puts up three points late in the first half of the game.
EWHS’s Finley Wichers (4) rushes in to steal the ball from CPC’s Jana Alharbi (1).
EWHS’s Kedus Yared (1) takes a hard foul from a CPC defender.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Finley Wichers 18, Janie Hanson 8, Abi Porter 7, Darcy Brennan 4, Jasmine Gill 4, Madeline Skaar 4, Amelia Miller 2

Records: Cedar Park Christian N/A; Edmonds-Woodway 9-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 77-20

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-0; 16-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 1-16

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Monday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m.

~~~~

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-13

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale              20-14-12-08

Mountlake Terrace   03-01-09-00

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 17, Audrey Lucas 11, Kyairra Roussin 9, Lisa Sonko 6, Lexi Zardis 5, Payton Fleishman 4, Kaya Powell 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 5, Samiah Coffee 3, Jordan Wagner 3, Emma Schmidt 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 11-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-6, 7-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. 

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 48-45

Mountlake Terrace’s Alex Mkrtychyan (left) battles with Meadowdale’s Khalil Botley for the ball Friday during the Hawks’ 48-45 win over the Mavericks Jan. 25. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Meadowdale’s Marley Miller (33) battles for a rebound with Mountlake Terrace’s Oliver Shaw-Jones (51).
Mountlake Terrace’s Svayjeet Singh (35) shoots a jumper in the lane Friday against Meadowdale.
Meadowdale guard Khalil Botley (10) fires a 3-pointer on Friday against Mountlake Terrace.
Meadowdale’s Noah Million (1) gets caught between two Mountlake Terrace defenders.
Meadowdale’s Noah Million (1) takes a shot from the wing Friday.
Meadowdale guard Natnael Chirmay (3) drives against Mountlake Terrace’s Jordan Wilson (25).
Mountlake Terrace coach Johnny Phillips calls a play from the Hawks bench.

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale             09-10-14-12

Mountlake Terrace  06-16-13-13

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Rayshaun Connor 12, Svayjeet Singh 10, Anthony Fuentes 8, Jordan Wilson 7, Alex Mkrtychayan 5, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Brody Myers-Little 2

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Khalil Botley 13, Noah Million 10, Natnael Ghirmay 8, Marley Miller 8, Adam Desta 3, Payton Hernandez 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-3, 9-8; Meadowdale 2-6, 8-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. 

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

~~~~

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 87-58

Lynnwood’s Joshua Shuge (30) goes for two points in front of Archbishop Murphy defenders at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Lynnwood’s Cole Betancourt (15) flies down the court from a steal.
Lynnwood’s Matteos Shiferaw (3) flies around a AMHS defender for two points.
Lynnwood’s Cole Betancourt (15) shoots from a steal.
Lynnwood’s Hosny El- Aarag (20) puts up two points while AMHS’s Mateo Love (10) defends the point.
Lynnwood’s Hosny El- Aarag (20) puts up two points while AMHS’s Orion Belleza (0) defends the point.
Lynnwood’s Matteos Shiferaw (3) flies around a AMHS defender for two points.
Lynnwood’s Robel Berhanu (13) goes for three in front of AMHS’s Jordan Rife(5).
Lynnwood’s Wat Makuei (14) attempts a jump shot in front of an AMHS defender.

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-8, 6-11; Lynnwood 0-10, 4-14

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Girls Wrestling

Lady Hawk Invitational at Mountlake Terrace High School

Team scores:
1. Mount Vernon 128
2. Mount Baker 123
3. Marysville Getchell 111
4. Juanita 106.5
5. Lynnwood 105.5
6. Shorewood 89
7. Marysville Pilchuck 80.5
8. Lindbergh 60
9. Meadowdale 56
10. Bellevue 50.5
11. Mountlake Terrace 44
12. Newport 40
13. Lynden 26
14. Archbishop Murphy 15

Edmonds School District wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 of their weight classifications:

First place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace), 125 lbs.

First place- Brianna Williams (Lynnwood), 130 lbs.

Second place- Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 130 lbs.

Second place- Tala Samara (Lynnwood), 155 lbs. 

Second place- Maria Rosa Thompson (Meadowdale), 170 lbs.

Third place- Zainab Sumah (Lynnwood), 135 lbs.

Third place- Venus Hernandez (Lynnwood), 140 lbs.

Third place- Karen Chavez (Lynnwood), 170 lbs.

Third place- Julia Cox (Meadowdale), 190 lbs.

Fourth place- Naomi Hawkins (Lynnwood), 105 lbs.

Fourth place- Elizabeth Noble (Lynnwood), 145 lbs. 

Fourth place- Meg Caywood (Meadowdale), 155 lbs.

Fifth place- Rihanna Whitehead (Meadowdale), 130 lbs.

Fifth place- Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez (Meadowdale), 135 lbs.

Fifth place- Lin Manivanh (Lynnwood), 140 lbs.

Sixth place- Vivian Phan (Lynnwood), 130 lbs.

Boys Wrestling

Lynden Tournament (17 schools, including Meadowdale High School) at Lynden High School

Meadowdale Top-6 weight classification finishers:

5th place- Jaxson Hulbert, 285 lbs.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated West Seattle 51-50

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 17-0; West Seattle 6-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

