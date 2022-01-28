High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2022

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 59-13

Edmonds-Woodway clinched the Wesco 3A South Division Title with a convincing win against Shorewood. The Warriors will now begin to prepare for next week’s District tournament.

106- Cannon Kennard (EW) won by forfeit; 113- Owen Mulder (SW) major decision over Aiden Kim (EW) 14-0; 120- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit; 126- Abdullah Ishaque (EW) won by forfeit; 132- Quincy Laflin (SW) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) 0:40; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) technical fall over James Nottingham (SW) 17-2; 145- George Quintans (EW) decision over Isaac Van Horn (SW) 9-6 ; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) won by forfeit; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Addison Brueck (SW) 0:33; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) won by forfeit; 182- Alec Rust (EW) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) 1:21; 195- Hunter Tibodeau (SW) decision over Russell Hare (EW) 6-0; 220- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned RJ Buchheit (SW) 3:24; 285- Evan Gibbs (EW) decision over Milan Johnson (SW) 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway has completed the regular season.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 41-27

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday Jan. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 42-38

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday Jan. 28; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 38-36

Shorewood leading scorers: Joy Brandenstein 11, Rylie Gettman 9

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorer: Halle Waram 14

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-5, 6-8; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5, 4-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits