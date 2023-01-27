High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2023

Girls wrestling
Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 36-30 in the final round to win the first-ever Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championship at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Warriors advanced to the championship round by defeating a combined team of wrestlers from Lynnwood/Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace, 33-27.
Round 1- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace 33-27
Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
135 lbs.- Grace Fitting
140 lbs.- Liliana Frank
145 lbs.- Jael Whitaker
Championship Round- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 36-30
Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Emily Reed
130 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
140 lbs.- Grace Fitting
155 lbs.- Jael Whitaker
Boys swimming
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 127-42
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Zi Wong (K) 2:00.58; 200- individual medley- Lawrence Wang (K) 2:08.85; 50 freestyle- Tsuyoshi Kameda (K) 25.26; 100 butterfly- Kameda (K) 56.18; 100 freestyle- Jack Fast (K) 54.03; 500 freestyle- Josh Bozick (MT); 100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:00.57; 100 breaststroke- Minh Nguyen (K) 1:09.14
Relay event winners:
200 medley relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Wang, Bryan Zi Wong, Fast) 1:48.88; 200 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Isaac Donvinh, Noah Lee, Zi Wong, Fast) 1:43.81; 400 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Ryan Chai, Dante Weerasooriya, Wang) 3:44.88
Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Jan. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys wrestling
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 52-27
No details reported
Next match for both schools: Wesco 3A South Tournament (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Saturday, Feb.4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
