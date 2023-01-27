High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2023

All wrestlers competing in the tournament gather for a group photo at the beginning of event. (Photo courtesy Rich Petek)

Girls wrestling

Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 36-30 in the final round to win the first-ever Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championship at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Warriors advanced to the championship round by defeating a combined team of wrestlers from Lynnwood/Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace, 33-27.

Edmonds-Woodway High School girls wrestling took the Wesco 3A South Championship in the first-ever Wesco Dual Championship at EWHS Jan. 26. (Photos by Joe Christian)
E-W’s Jennifer Reinoso wins her match by fall over Shorewoods’ Ellie Van Horn.
Mountlake Terrace’s Rosechelle Obare scores a takedown with seconds remaining to take the win over her Lake Stevens opponent.
Due to smaller team numbers, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace combined forces to compete. Here they react to the last-second win by Terrace’s Rosechelle Obare.
Mountlake Terrace wrestlers (L-R) Corbynn Foster, Rosechelle Obare, Neela Lopez Hernandez and Henry Obare.
Lynnwood wrestlers pose for a photo..
E-W’s Jael Whitaker, right, faces off against Shorewood’s Cora Morgan in the final match of the 3A South Dual Championship.
E-W coaches and teammates react to winning the first Wesco 3A South Championship for girls wrestling.

Round 1- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace 33-27

Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
135 lbs.- Grace Fitting
140 lbs.- Liliana Frank
145 lbs.- Jael Whitaker

Championship Round- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 36-30

Edmonds-Woodway match winners:
115 lbs.- Hannah Baldock
120 lbs.- Molly O’Donnell
125 lbs.- Emily Reed
130 lbs.- Jennifer Reinoso
140 lbs.- Grace Fitting
155 lbs.- Jael Whitaker

Boys swimming

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 127-42

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle- Zi Wong (K) 2:00.58; 200- individual medley- Lawrence Wang (K) 2:08.85; 50 freestyle- Tsuyoshi Kameda (K) 25.26; 100 butterfly- Kameda (K) 56.18; 100 freestyle- Jack Fast (K) 54.03; 500 freestyle- Josh Bozick (MT); 100 backstroke- Cole Leaty (MT) 1:00.57; 100 breaststroke- Minh Nguyen (K) 1:09.14

Relay event winners:
200 medley relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Wang, Bryan Zi Wong, Fast) 1:48.88; 200 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Isaac Donvinh, Noah Lee, Zi Wong, Fast) 1:43.81; 400 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Kameda, Ryan Chai, Dante Weerasooriya, Wang) 3:44.88

Mountlake Terrace next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Jan. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 52-27
No details reported

Next match for both schools: Wesco 3A South Tournament (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Saturday, Feb.4; 8 a.m. at Shorecrest High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

