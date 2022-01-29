High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2022

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 75-42

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 24, Jordan Leith 13, Sam Medina 11, Nelly Gabriel 10, Ava Powell 6, Kaiya Dotter 4, McKenna Kuecker 4, Payton Fleischman 3

Shorecrest scorers: Jordan Tikalsky 19, Jocelyn Wirch 12, Lexi Paule 6, Romy Nevens 4, Naima Preudhomme 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3, 7-6; Shorecrest 2-8, 4-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Jan. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 71-53

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 21, Jaxon Dubiel 15, Zaveon Jones 10, Vito Mkrtychan 8, Adison Mattix 7, Don Brown 6, Chris Meegan 4

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 15, Ben Hanson 9, Jacob Gabler 8, Steven Warren 8, Drew Warner 6, Jens Simonsen 5, Gibby Marshall-Inman 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 10-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5, 6-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Saturday Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 55-46

Meadowdale scorers: Evik Amy 20, Aiden Bloomquist 15, Jeremy Kim 8, Jaymon Wright 5, Naod Alemu 3, Allan Mbuthia 2, Eben Sarka 2

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 17, Jordan Whittle 10, Tommy McMahon 9, Bayley Evans 8, Yafett Sebhatu 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-7, 1-11; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-11

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday Jan.29; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Everett; Friday Jan. 28; 5:40 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 113-56

Event Winners:

200 yard freestyle relay- Shorewood (Ben Allen, Nathan Hagemeier, Larson Buchholz, Ethan Cunningham) 1:47.63

200 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 1:59.80

200 individual medley- Ben Allen (SW) 2:12.97

50 freestyle- Ethan Cunningham (SW) 57.94

100 freestyle- Mate’ Pallos (EW) 51.36

500 freestyle- Andrew Mitchell (SW) 5:39.75

200 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Abel Mitiku, Dean Foral, Nathan Hagemeier, Lake Mueller) 1:37.99

100 backstroke- Mate’ Pallos (SW) 57.82

100 breaststroke- Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:09.12

400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Ethan Cunningham, Larson Buchholz, Andrew Mitchell, Ben Allen) 3:35.67

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday Jan. 29; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits