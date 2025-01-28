High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2025

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 77-37

The Meadowdale Mavericks scored 30 points in the first quarter, including four 3-pointers, on the way to a 77-37 win over the Lynnwood Royals. The Mavericks have now won seven straight games, improving their record to 8-1 in Wesco 3A South league play and 12-5 overall.

Meadowdale will next play first place Archbishop Murphy, the only team to defeat the Mavericks in league play the season. Archbishop Murphy won the previous matchup 68-58 on Jan. 3.

Scoring by quarter

Lynnwood 10-06-10-11

Meadowdale 30-16-20-11

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Audrey Lucas 19, Mia Brockmeyer 18, Kyairra Roussin 14, Payton Fleishman 11, Lexi Zardis 7, Kaya Powell 5, Lisa Sonko 3

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Nina Wilson 16, Lexi Tamayo 8, Shifa Hanchinamani 3, Vanessa Olivar 3, Ena Dodik 7

Records: Meadowdale 8-1, 12-5; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-17

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Jan. 30; 8 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Jan. 31; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School