High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2025

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 77-37
The Meadowdale Mavericks scored 30 points in the first quarter, including four 3-pointers, on the way to a 77-37 win over the Lynnwood Royals. The Mavericks have now won seven straight games, improving their record to 8-1 in Wesco 3A South league play and 12-5 overall.
Meadowdale will next play first place Archbishop Murphy, the only team to defeat the Mavericks in league play the season. Archbishop Murphy won the previous matchup 68-58 on Jan. 3.
Scoring by quarter
Lynnwood 10-06-10-11
Meadowdale 30-16-20-11
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Audrey Lucas 19, Mia Brockmeyer 18, Kyairra Roussin 14, Payton Fleishman 11, Lexi Zardis 7, Kaya Powell 5, Lisa Sonko 3
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Nina Wilson 16, Lexi Tamayo 8, Shifa Hanchinamani 3, Vanessa Olivar 3, Ena Dodik 7
Records: Meadowdale 8-1, 12-5; Lynnwood 0-11, 1-17
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Jan. 30; 8 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Jan. 31; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
