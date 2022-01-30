High school sports roundup for Jan. 28, 2022

Posted: January 29, 2022 16

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-28

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 10, Mya Sheffield 10, Lindsey Ho 7, Cameron Dunn 5, Ainsley Ward 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Melanie Walsh 13, Halle Waram 6, Ella Wallace 4, Ava Armbruster 2, Jade Fajarillo 2, Hazel Mills

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3, 10-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Saturday Jan. 29; 5:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 53-38

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 17, Kayla Lorenz 9, Mataya Canda 8, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Martin 5, Sara McArthur 5, Sarah Cambronero 3

Meadowdale scorers: Jordan Leith 10, Gia Powell 9, Payton Fleischman 6, Sam Medina 6, McKenna Kuecker 4, Ava Powell 3

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-4, 6-6; Meadowdale 4-4, 7-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday Jan. 29; 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Everett defeated Lynnwood 66-49

Everett scorers: Isaiah White 18, Jaiden Teklemichael 13, Danny Savovic 10, Isaiah Parker 7, Daniel Woodard 7, Hayden Conaxis 5, Ty Bloomfield 4, Jemyre Reed 2

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 20, Jordan Whittle 11, Yafett Sebhatu 7, Bayley Evans 6, Tommy McMahon 3, Brandon Martinez 2

Records (league and overall): Everett 7-2, 8-6; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-12

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. 

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 40-30

No details reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME