High school sports roundup for Jan. 28, 2022

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-28
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 10, Mya Sheffield 10, Lindsey Ho 7, Cameron Dunn 5, Ainsley Ward 3
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Melanie Walsh 13, Halle Waram 6, Ella Wallace 4, Ava Armbruster 2, Jade Fajarillo 2, Hazel Mills
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3, 10-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-6, 4-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Saturday Jan. 29; 5:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 53-38
Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 17, Kayla Lorenz 9, Mataya Canda 8, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Martin 5, Sara McArthur 5, Sarah Cambronero 3
Meadowdale scorers: Jordan Leith 10, Gia Powell 9, Payton Fleischman 6, Sam Medina 6, McKenna Kuecker 4, Ava Powell 3
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-4, 6-6; Meadowdale 4-4, 7-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday Jan. 29; 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Everett defeated Lynnwood 66-49
Everett scorers: Isaiah White 18, Jaiden Teklemichael 13, Danny Savovic 10, Isaiah Parker 7, Daniel Woodard 7, Hayden Conaxis 5, Ty Bloomfield 4, Jemyre Reed 2
Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 20, Jordan Whittle 11, Yafett Sebhatu 7, Bayley Evans 6, Tommy McMahon 3, Brandon Martinez 2
Records (league and overall): Everett 7-2, 8-6; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-12
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Monday Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 40-30
No details reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
