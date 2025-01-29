High school sports roundup for Jan. 28, 2025

Boys Basketball
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 74-52
Shorecrest top scorers:
Brayden Fischer 21, Porter Swanson 18, Junior Kagarabi 12, Robel Biniam 6
Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:
Cam Hiatt 16, Grant Williams 14
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-2, 17-2; Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 17-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 51-43
Scoring by quarter:
Lynnwood 09-06-16-12
Meadowdale 09-16-09-17
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Natnael Ghirmay 12, Jordan Berhe 9, Khalil Botley 7, Payton Hernandez 7, Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Marley Miller 6, Noah Million 4
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Robel Berhanu 11, Hosny El-Aarag 7, Miguel Manzi 7, Matteos Shiferaw 5, Jaikin Choy 3, Josh Shuge 3, Kedus Yared 3, Cole Betancourt 2, Wat Makuei 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 9-8; Lynnwood 0-11, 4-13
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday Jan. 31; 6:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-41
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-3, 12-7; Mountlake Terrace 6-4, 9-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Basketball
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-35
Shorecrest high scorer:
Cassie Chesnut 26 points
Edmonds-Woodway top performers:
Abi Porter 12 points and 6 rebounds
Finley Wichers 10 points
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-4, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7, 9-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Jan. 30; 8 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 56-16
190- Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Hidalgo Bautista (L) 0:59
215- Alex White (EW) pinned Jackson Mueller (L) 0:58
285- Thor Lamusga (L) decision over Edson Belizaire (EW) 7-2
106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) major decision over Isaiah Meyer (EW) 13-4
113- Alex Krumov (EW) technical fall over Dylan Por (L) 15-0 (4:00)
120- Jude Haines (EW) major decision over Ashton Myers (L) 13-4
126- Braedyn Clark (L) pinned Aziret Bakytov (EW) 1:29
132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Hollender Lyncy (EW) 7-5
138- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Jakob Burris (L) 0:50
144- Dylan Rice (EW) technical fall over Bryson Lee (L) 18-0
150- Jacob Ramos (EW) pinned Gabriel Robbins (L) 1:12
157- Mason Collins (EW) pinned Landon Stull (L) 3:35
165- Nathan Schlack (EW) pinned Lukman Bandawi (L) 3:52
175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Hannibal Bandawi (L) 1:55
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Jan. 30; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: Dual Matches vs Ferndale and Oak Harbor; Friday Jan. 31; 6 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School
Girls Wrestling
Lynnwood Scramble at Lynnwood High School
No results reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
