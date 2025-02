High school sports roundup for Jan. 30-31, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-54

Edmonds-Woodway individual points:

Cam Hiatt 30, Will Alseth 16, Dre Simonsen 7, Grant Williams 5, Luke Boland 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-1, 18-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-5, 9-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Saturday, Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 51-38

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Jordan Rife: 12 points and 13 rebounds

Carter Hagen: 11 points and five assists

Jack Sievers: eight points and 15 rebounds

Meadowdale leading scorer:

Noah Million: 12 points

Records (league and overall): 3-8, 8-11; Meadowdale 3-7, 9-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday, Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 44-40

Scoring by quarter

Edmonds-Woodway 10-12-10-08

Mountlake Terrace 08-08-14-14

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 17, Jaliyah Dyson 13, Jordan Wagner 8, Samiah Coffee 3, Emma Schmidt 3

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Finley Wichers 16, Jasmine Gill 7, Abi Porter 6, Janie Hanson 4, Darcy Brennan 3, Amelia Miller 2, Audrey Rothmier 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-7, 8-10; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8, 9-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Saturday, Feb. 1; 5:45 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 67-56

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers:

Brooke Blachly 22, Ava Marr 18

Meadowdale leading scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 16, Kyairra Roussin 16

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-0, 18-1; Meadowdale 8-2, 12-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday, Feb. 1; 5:45 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 46-22

106: Isaiah Meyer (EW) decision over Grant Carpenter (S) 5-4

113: Alex Krumov (EW) major decision over Gideon Ryder (S) 10-0

120: Jude Haines (EW) pinned Charlies Downing (S) 1:29

126: Hollender Lynch (EW) technical fall over Laith Salem (S) 18-2

132: Aziret Bakytov (EW) technical fall over Zadrin Morga-Baisac (S) 18-2

138: Avi Wylen (S) major decision ovs Sam Schimpf (EW) 12-0

144: Dylan Rice (EW) decision over Kenneth Adams Jr. (S) 3-0

150: Jakob Grimm (S) pinned Jacob Ramos (EW) 4:00

157: Pedro Labat (S) pinned Mason Collins (EW) 3:06

165: Nathan Schlack (EW) major decision over Milo Hamilton (S) 13-3

175: Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Cameron Arseneaux (S) 1:33

190: Andrew Davis (EW) major decision over Gabe King (S) 13-2

215: Carter Nichols (S) pinned Mika Serafinas (EW) 1:49

285: Omar Diaz (EW) pinned John Cameron (S) 0:47

Edmonds-Woodway next match: District 1 3A South tournament; Saturday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-29

Only results reported:

120: Varun Nair (S) won by pin

126: Malakai McQueen (S) won by pin

157: Oscar Gonzalez (MT) decision over Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 4-3

175: Niko Zacharias (S) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT)

190: Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Noah Eaglehead (S)

215: Aidan Moore (S) pinned Benyamin Wardak (MT)

Girls Wrestling

Stanwood Scramble

(Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace) at Stanwood High School

No results reported

Friday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 66-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-3, 13-7; Lynnwood 0-12, 4-16

Lynnwood next game: Loser out District game, opponent to be determined; Thursday, Feb. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 63-55

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-5, 8-12; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-18

Lynnwood next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Saturday, Feb. 1; 2 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Dual Meets at Oak Harbor High School

Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 38-36

Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 65-14

Oak Harbor defeated Lynnwood 64-16

Oak Harbor defeated Mountlake Terrace 76-0

No individual match results reported

Next matches: District 1 3A South tournament; Saturday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Wrestling

Hazen defeated Edmonds-Woodway 48-26

100: Vina Nguyen (H) pinned Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) 1:30

105: Ula Young (H) pinned Samara Lynch (EW) 2:00

110: Keiva Mateo (H) pinned Isabella Caparroso (EW) 1:10

115: Yaretzi Garduno (EW) won by forfeit

120: Hannah Baldock (EW) technical fall over Sara Shelhorse (H) 17-2 (3:06)

125: Liliana Frank (EW) pinned Hayah Youssef (H) 0:48

130: Keira McCullough (H) pinned Mara Gooch (EW) 2:58

135: Helen Jensen (H) pinned Mia Cruz (EW) 2:36

140: Ivana Fung (H) pinned Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) 1:54

145: Grace Fitting (EW) decision over Savannah Derrick (H) 7-0

155: Charlotte Metz (H) won by forfeit

170: Ari Jacobson (H) pinned Stephanie Cesar (EW) 5:36

190: Double forfeit

235: Mollie Michaels (EW) won by forfeit

Boys Swimming

Dual Meet at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 118-50

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 99-35

Individual event top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Evan Calkins (L) 2:06.51

2. Trevor Donahue (L) 2:10.14

3. Mark Merritt (Mar) 2:36

4. Hyrum Camara (Mar) 2:37.16

5. Jalen Brady (Lynn) 2:39.23

200 yard medley:

1. Alex W Lee (L) 2:21.40

2. Ryan Tang (L) 2:28.02

3. Nguyen Jaiden (Mar) 2:43.13

4. Matais Andry (L) 2:45.97

5. Augustine Guevara (Mar) 3:11.35

50 yard freestyle:

1. Caleb Schnitzius (L) 25.19

2. Teagan Donovan (Mar) 25.74

3. Nikos Karnikis (Mead) 26.13

4. Adam Calkins (L) 27.91

5. Dominic Tran (L) 28.48

100 yard butterfly:

1. Evan Calkins (L) 59.03

2. Eros Kraus (Mar) 1:17.67

3. Kale Solomon (L) 1:29.47

4. Tran Benjamin (L) 1:39.78

100 yard freestyle:

1. Matvei Suleimanov (Mead) 52.63

2. Ryan Tang (L) 54.30

3. Trevor Donahue (L) 55.78

4. Nolan Common (Mead) 59.22

5. Adam Calkins (L) 1:03.74

500 yard freestyle:

1. Caleb Schnitzius (L) 5:46.16

2. Nathan Doan (L) 7:18.33

3. Augustine Guevara (Mar) 7:27.45

4. Marcus Meisner (Mar) 7:38.14

100 yard backstroke:

1. Matias Andry (L) 1:14.96

2. Teddy Wondwosen (Mead) 1:21.05

3. Oliver Tetelepta (Mar) 1:24.35

4. Benjamin Tran (L) 1:36.06

5. Ben Bean-Riebow (Mar) 1:46.57

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Alex W Lee (L) 1:06.39

2. Teagan Donovan (Mar) 1:18.25

3. Dominic Tran (L) 1:23.64

4. Jaiden Nguyen (Mar) 1:24.12

5. Andrew Doan (L) 1:26.72

Top relay finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Lynnwood (Alex W Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:49.31

2. Meadowdale (Jerico Magat, Nikos Karnikis, Aaron Hurlbut, Asher Jullerat) 2:08.89

3. Mariner (Daniel Alvarez Pentaleon, Teagan Donvan, Jaiden Nguyen, Thomas Stewart) 2:10.76

200 yard freestyle:

1. Lynnwood (Matias Andry, Adam Calkins, Dominic Tran, Trevor Donahue) 1:48.05

2. Mariner (Daniel Alvaerz Pentaleon, Thomas Stewart, Shane Lombos, Teagan Donovan) 1:50.19

3. Meadowdale (Nolan Common, Nathan Perez, Zachary Reinhart-Peters, Colin Frasher) 1:57.09

400 yard freestyle:

1. Lynnwood (Trevor Donahue, Nathan Doan, Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius) 3:51.98

2. Lynnwood (Matias Andry, Adam Calkins, Evan Calkins, Alex W Lee) 3:53.63

3. Mariner (Thomas Stewart, Eros Kraus, Shane Lombos, Jaiden Nguyen) 4:22.04

Next swim meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Feb. 1; 4:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrce defeated Archbishop Murphy 95-64

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next swim meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Feb. 1; 4:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 120-60

Individual top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Hunter Latham (LS) 1:47.87

2. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:00.87

3. Luca Hooks (EW) 2:11.17

4. Ethan Anderson (LS) 2:12.83

5. Kanai Zablan (EW) 2:13.62

200 medley:

1. Coren Coe (LS) 2:13.14

2. James Gesick (LS) 2:28.07

3. Benjamin Cha (LS) 2:29.92

4. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:30.48

5. Connor Smith (EW) 2:38.68

50 yard freestyle:

1. Derek Oden (LS) 23.87

2. Lennox Norenberg (EW) 24.96

3. Alex Valm (LS) 25.45

4. Cory Olson (LS) 25.68

5. Marcel Rickman (EW) 26.06

1 meter diving:

1. Luke Valdes (LS) 150.90

2. Shogo Yamashita (LS) 112.75

100 yard butterfly:

1. Coren Coe (LS) 58.55

2. Benjamin Cha (LS) 1:03.85

3. Liam Schell (EW) 1:08.36

4. Tyler Bates (LS) 1:08.62

5. Boaz Lang (EW) 1:29.59

100 yard freestyle:

1. Cory Olson (LS) 56.36

2. Finn Angel (EW) 58.32

3. Alex Valm (LS) 58.67

4. Marcel Rickman (EW) 59.30

5. Vaughn Yancey (EW) 1:04.89

500 yard freestyle:

1. Hunter Latham (LS) 5:04.47

2. Derek Oden (LS) 5:23.50

3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:27.61

4. Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:23.16

5. Ethan Anderson (LS) 6:25.62

100 yard backstroke:

1. Tyler Bates (LS) 1:04.10

2. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:12.07

3. Luke Valdes (LS) 1:12.72

4. Cai Burlin (LS) 1:18.56

5. Peder Nornes (EW) 1:27.36

Relay winners:

200 yard medley:

Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:50.09

200 yard freestyle:

Lake Stevens (Hunter Latham, Coren Coe, James Gesick, Alex Valm) 1:37.99

400 yard freestyle:

Lake Stevens (Coren Coe, Hunter Latham, Derek Oden, Cai Burlin) 3:39.23

Mountlake Terrace next swim meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Feb.1; 4:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits