High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2024

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 62-23
Scoring by quarter: Final
Lynnwood 12 13 21 14 62
Cedarcrest 5 2 8 8 23
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 23, Teyah Clark 17, Jocelyn Tamayo 13, Dina Yonas 6, Mataya Canda 3
Cedarcrest scorers:
Kiki Anderson 12, Audrey Mattison 5, Laine McKenzie 5, Avery Dice 1
Record (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-3, 13-6; Cedarcrest 2-10, 6-12
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 57-53
Boys Basketball
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 54-51
Scoring by quarter: Final
Monroe 15 14 14 11 54
Edmonds-Woodway 9 10 8 24 51
Monroe scorers:
Ethan Hogan 17, Wyatt Prohn 12, Caleb Campbell 10, Dylan Hall 6, Noah Giaconi 4, Chris Kabaadi 2, Chayce Waite-Kellar 2, Kieren Greear 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Will Alseth 10, Luke Boland 10, DJ Karl 10, Aiden Johansen 7, Grant Williams 6, Julian Gray 3, Andreas Simonsen 3, Gabe Cavalier 2
Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-5, 12-7; Edmonds-Woodway 8-6, 10-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 72-51
Cedarcrest leading scorers:
Jack Leblanc 24, Alex Amaral 21, Murphy Vliem 13
Lynnwood leading scorers:
Richard Choy 14, Jace Hampson 12, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 9
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 11-3, 16-3; Lynnwood 0-14, 1-19
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
