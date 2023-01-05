High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2022

Girls basketball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 59-17
Scoring by half: Total
Meadowdale 33-26 59
Cascade 13- 4 17
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 20, Jordan Leith 9, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Samantha Medina 6, Ava Powell 4, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Natalie Durbin 2
Cascade leading scorers:
Abby Surowiec 6, Sally Sylla 5
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-2, 8-3; Cascade 1-4, 2-6
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 64-44
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 10-14-23-17 64
Cedarcrest 8- 10-16-10 44
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Chris Meegan 16, Zaveon Jones 15, Jaxon Dubiel 14, Syayjeet Singh 10, Rayshaun Connor 4, Talan Zenk 4, Logan Tews 1
Cedarcrest scorers:
Jack Le Blanc 17, Tillman Yowell 9, Max Taibl 7, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 5, Murphy Vliem 4, Cooper Ayers 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 7-4; Cedarcrest 1-4, 3-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 81-46
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1, 6-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 2-8
Lynnwood next game: at Cascade; Saturday, Jan. 7; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
