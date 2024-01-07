High school sports roundup for Jan. 4, 2024

Posted: January 6, 2024
Hawks sophomore Jordan Wagner (12) drives against Snohomish on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Mountlake Terrace’s Hurley Schmidt (24) drives past two Snohomish defenders on Thursday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Alexa Brock (3) defends Snohomish’s Addyson Gallatin (24).

Girls Basketball

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-20

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Snohomish                  22        27        15        6           70

Mountlake Terrace     8         9         0         3           20

Snohomish scorers:
Kendall Hammer 18, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 14, Sienna Capelli 11, Catherine Greene 10, Baella Stich 6, Addyson Gallatin 4, Lola Rotondo 3, Lizzie Allyn 2, Cora Larson 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Hurley Schmidt 4, Anais Costillo 3, Alexa Brock 2, Iman Kaifa 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-6, 2-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 48-38

Natalie Durbin scored 17 points and had six steals to help lead the Warriors to a league victory over the Red Wolves, 48-38. Finley Wichers contributed 11 points and six rebounds, including two clutch 3-point shots in the second half.

Sydney Stumpf came off of the bench to add eight points and seven rebounds in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 17, Finley Wichers 11, Sydney Stumpf 8, Naomi Limb 4, Indira Carey-Boxley 3, Abi Porter 3, Jade Fajarillo 2

Cedarcrest scorers:
Kaylee Rogers 12, Kiki Anderson 10, Laine McKenzie 8, Avery Dice 5, Belle Gellner 3

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-4, 5-7; Cedarcrest 1-5, 3-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Jackson/O’Dea at Lynnwood High School
No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Tony Clarke Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake High School
Lynnwood next match: Panther Classic; Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 39-33
No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Tournament at Everett High School: Saturday, Jan.6; 10 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Arlington/Kamiak/Mariner/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Snohomish
Scramble event at Snohomish High School
No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

