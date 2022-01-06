High school sports roundup for Jan. 5, 2022

Boys Basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 47-37

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 3-1, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 59-40

Shorewood scorers: Rahmatullah Salim 21, Jaden Messer 13, Brayden Freitas 8, Canon Sanders 7, Ethan Farley 5, Logan Anderson 2, David Lin 2, Natu Daniel 1

Meadowdale scorers: Evik Amy 12, Aiden Bloomquist 7, Jeremy Kim 7, Jaymon Wright 7, Eben Sarka 6, Allan Mbuthia 1

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-1, 3-4; Meadowdale 0-4, 0-7

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Friday Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 83-53

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-1, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 3-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits