High school sports roundup for Jan. 5, 2023

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 50-37

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Indira Carey-Boxley 17, Halle Waram 12, Jasmine Fajarillo 7, Finley Wichers 7, Jade Fajarillo 4, Kylie Richards 3

Cedarcrest leading scorer:

Kaylee Rogers 15

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-5, 3-8; Cedarcrest 0-6, 0-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 63-31

Snohomish leading scorers:

Jada Andresen 15, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 12, Kendall Hammer 12, Sienna Capelli 7

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers:

Maya Davis 14, Mya Sheffield 9

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 4-2, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-4, 6-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys swimming

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 126-56

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Owen Pinder (K) 2:16.45

200 medley- Kai Fransz (K) 2:40.01

50 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 24.90

Diving- Aaron Vu (K) 102.50

100 butterfly- Bryan Zi Wong (K) 59.46

100 freestyle- Giovanni Baez (K) 1:02.50

100 backstroke- Alex Lee (L) 1:02.34

100 breaststroke- Fransz (K) 1:20.98

Individual relay winners:

200 medley- Kamiak (Ryan Chai, Tsuyoshi Kameda, Lawrence Wang, Isaac Dovinh) 1:50.44

200 freestyle- Kamiak (Kameda, Chai, Minh Nguyen, Wang) 1:39.30

400 freestyle- Lynnwood (Nathan Doan, Matias Andry, Lee, Tyler) 4:28.19

Records: Kamiak 2-2; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 39-36

106- Double forfeit; 113- Luke Washburn (M) pinned Owen Mulder 3:57; 120- Mickey O’Neal (M) pinned Finn Bachelor 2:37; 126- Samir Muhir (M) pinned Eion Ritter 3:08; 132- Masa Taura (S) pinned Miguel Garcia (M) 2:45; 138- Chris Ramirez (M) pinned Mikey Thomas (S) 1:24; 145- James Nottingham (S) pinned Mathew Sheipness (M) 1:45; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Joseph Schiener (M) 1:09; 160- Destiny Isokpan (M) decision over Paddy Andreson (S) 9-7; 170- Jackson Zollars (M) pinned Mak Kanzier (S) 4:46; 181- Luis Partida del Rosario (M) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (S) 2:56; 195- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Loghan Sloan (M) 1:03; 220- Hunter Tibodeau (S) won by forfeit; 220- Milan Johnson (S) won by forfeit

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Shorewood 1-1

Meadowdale next match: Everett Classic (35+ schools); Saturday, Jan. 7; 9 a.m. at Everett High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 49-26

145- Kayden Myers (L) technical fall over Jacob Ramos (EW) 18-2; 152- Nathan Williams (L) pinned Sam Schimpf (EW) 1:33; 160- Sergio Lopez (EW) pinned Malik Tunkara (L) 0:44; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Matthew Van 0:35; 182- Henry Campbell (EW) won by forfeit; 195- Alex White (EW) pinned Daniel Ulloa (L) 3:03; 220- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Corbin Burris (L) 1:12; 285- Dylan White (L) pinned Mika Serafinas (EW) 3:37; 106- Jude Haines (EW) pinned Phillipe Ban (L) 5:00; 113- AP Tran (EW) major decision over Ashton Myers (L) 11-1; 120- Eric Ly (L) decision over Dylan Rice (EW) 7-3; 126- Dominic Hansen (EW) won by forfeit; 132- Brian Ramirez (EW) decision over Mateo Phillips (L) 9-3; 138- Chandler Olds (L) pinned Alex Bloy (EW) 0:54

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: Snohomish Tournament (9 schools); Saturday, Jan. 7; 10 a.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 32-30

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: Everett Classic (35+ schools); Saturday, Jan. 7; 9 a.m. at Everett High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits