High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2022

Boys Basketball

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 75-70

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-4, 1-6; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 64-53

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 22, Ruot Deng 10, Gibson Marshall-Inman 6, Drew Warner 6, Jacob Gabler 5, Ben Hanson 5, Owen Perenchio 4, Makanakealoha Apio 2, William Bates 2, Steven Warren 2

Monroe scorers: Steve Kuhnle 15, Hayden Creswell 12, Reid Schaeffer 7, Kody Edelbrock 6, Ethan Hogan 4, Tyler Hogan 4, Brock Brown 3, Caden Kaasa 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 4-4; Monroe 2-2, 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 53-35

Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 15, Andrew Seminara 15, Peyton Hanning 10, Eli O’Hair 10, NolanSoderstrom 3

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 6, Malik Robinson 6, Eben Sarka 6, Jaymon Wright 6, Naod Alemu 4, Jake Britton 2, Alex Lee 2, Henock Tsegay 2, Allan Mbuthia 1

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 2-2, 3-3; Meadowdale 0-5, 0-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace-Everett game postponed

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Jan. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Jackson 65-56

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Elise Colvin 22, Mya Sheffield 18, Maile Armstrong 12, Cameron Dunn 6, Sierra Sonko 4, Emma Kerani 3

Jackson scorers: Giselle Dogan 31, Riley Mekanik 8, Hannah Mack 7, Quinlyn McAuliffe 6, Arielle Leavens 2, Emma Merwin 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-1; Jackson 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Friday Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 57-24

106- Cannon Kunnard (EW) won by forfeit; 113- Kaiju Ferguson (SC) pinned Aiden Kim (EW) 3:27; 120- George Fernandez (SC) pinned AP Tran (EW) 2:59; 126- Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Abdullah Ishaque (EW) 1:36; 132- Alex Bloy (EW) pinned August King 3:24; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) won by forfeit; 145- George Quintans (EW) pinned Jacob Lougee (SC) 1:22; 152- Thomas Rhodes (SC) pinned Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) 2:46; 160- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Max Rutledge 3:38; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) decision over Peter Grimm (SC) 6-0; 182- Alec Rust (EW) pinned Devin Montague (SC) 1:25; 195- Russell Hare (EW) pinned Evan Claar (SC) 1:05; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) pinned Jessie Gigrich (SC) 1:10; 285- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Brett Gigrich (SC) 3:33

— Compiled by Steve Willits