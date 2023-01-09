High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2023

Boys basketball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 69-68
Keegan Williams scored the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining to complete the Royals’ four-point, fourth-quarter comeback against the Bruins.
Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 16, Cimaryus Sterling 14, Jordan Whittle 10, Noor Ahmadzai 7, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Nathan Sebhatu 2
Cascade leading scorers:
Devin Gilbert 36, Aidan Kopra 12
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-6, 3-8; Cascade 2-4, 5-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-37
Scoring by quarter: Total
Edmonds-Woodway 7- 7- 9- 14 37
Stadium 13-13-21- 9 56
Stadium leading scorer:
Ne’quan Brown 16, Baaroc Rivers 9, Miles Washington 8, Kellen O’Halloran 8, Andrew Vindivich 8, Moses Gix 3, Kiaach Duir 2, John Pitts 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Jens Simonsen 13, Dennis Karl 6, Steven Warren Jr. 4, Will Bates 3, Gabe Cavalier 3, Julian Gray 2, Ben Hanson 2, Aiden Johansen 2, Drew Warner 2
Records: Stadium 8-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 70-37
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Kylie Richards 10, Nyakueth Deng 9, Finley Wichers 7, Jade Fajarillo 6, Ava Frunk 6, Jasmine Fajarillo 5, Abi Porter 5, Halle Waram 5, Jane Hanson 3, Naomi Limb 2, Sydney Stumpf 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-8; Lincoln (Seattle) 7-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys wrestling
Snohomish Panther Classic
at Snohomish High School
Team Scores:
1. Mt Baker 209.5
2. Juanita 168
3. Glacier Peak 158
4. Peninsula 146
5. Snohomish 138
6. Lynnwood 1137
7. Jackson 114
8. Bellingham 111
9. Squalicum 73
10. Cascade 51
Lynnwood wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 in their weight class:
1st Dylan White, 285 lbs.
1st Kayden Richman Myers, 138 lbs.
1st Phillipe Ban, 106 lbs.
2nd Eric Ly, 120 lbs.
4th Nathan Williams, 152 lbs.
5th Chandler Olds, 132 lbs.
6th Mateo Phillips, 132 lbs.
6th Ashton Myers, 113 lbs.
Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.
Everett Classic
at Everett High School
Top Team Scores:
1. Graham-Kapowsin 196
2. Mt Si. 187
3. Arlington 152.5
4. Lake Stevens 128.5
5. Anacortes 111.5
Edmonds School District Team Scores:
29. Meadowdale 25
35. Mountlake Terrace 13
Top Edmonds School District Wrestler:
Miguel Garcia of Meadowdale (126 lbs) lost in the quarterfinals
Next match: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Kelso Girls Tournament
at Kelso High School, featuring 96 schools, including Edmonds-Woodway
Top Team Scores:
1. White River 202
2. Yelm 158
3. Moses Lake 140
4. Graham-Kapowsin 134
5. McKay, OR 131
No Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers finished in the top 8 of their weight class
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.