High school sports roundup for Jan. 8, 2024

Girls Wrestling

Dual meet at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 39-31

Edmonds-Woodway tied Chief Sealth 36-36

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck and Woodinville;

Wednesday, Jan. 10; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Ballard 64-52

Scoring by quarter: Total

Ballard 12 16 14 10 52

Lynnwood 24 13 13 13 63

Lynnwood scorers: Jocelyn Tamayo 18, Aniya Hooker 16, Teyah Clark 12, Dina Yonas 9, Ena Dodik 4, Nyree Johnson 4

Ballard scorers: Clara Haynes 13, Mahlia Muwero 13, Kyli Meyer 10, Makenna Meyer 8, Sydney Misner 5, Lidet Becker 3

Records: Lynnwood 9-4; Ballard 8-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School