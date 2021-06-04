High school sports roundup for June 2, 2021

Boys Basketball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 54-47

Cedarcrest top scorers: Kian Pegueros-Warren 19, Lleyton Bergstrom 8, Deuce Knowles 8

Lynnwood top scorers: Tommy McMahon 20, Demiko Jallow 13

Records: Cedarcrest 3-5; Lynnwood 2-5

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday June 4; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 66-40

Marysville Getchell top scorers: Malakhi Knight 26, Landyn Olson 14, Alex Owens 11

Meadowdale top scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 10, Louis Gallagher 8

Records: Marysville Getchell 4-3; Meadowdale 0-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday June 5; noon at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 69-55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 29, Jacob Gabler 10, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Dillon Runsdorff 7, Ruot Deng 4, Steele Swinton 4, Ben Hanson 2, Markus Warren 2, Steven Warren 2

Cascade scorers: Makai Bloomfield 18, Devin Gilbert 8, Charlie Nelson 7, Bubacarr Ceesay 6, Aidan Kopra 4, Jackson Nelson 4, Andrew Cisneros 3, Nathaniel Lagutang 3, Mo Jaiteh 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-5; Cascade 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Saturday June 5; noon

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 54-45

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Trazz Pepper 12, Jace Breakfield 11, Muhammad Kinteh 10, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Adison Mattix 5, Vito Mkrtychyan 5, Robbie Baringer 2

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Zach Ingle 14, Lukas Doyle 10, Caden Galbraith 7, Bailey Harmon 4, JT Clymer 3, Ben Snider 3, Tanner Ingle 2, Kai Lewis 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1; Archbishop Murphy 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday June 4; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers competed in a 6 team wrestling scramble held at Snohomish High School. Each wrestler was matched up in groups of four and participated in three individual matches.

Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)

Winner by Fall in the 1st period Winner by Fall in the 1st period Winner by Fall in the 1st period vs. Zoey Krumroy (Teammate)

Zoey Krumroy (Senior, Edmonds-Woodway)

Loss- by Fall in the 1st period Win by Fall in the 1st period Loss by Fall in the 1st period vs. Emily Reed (Teammate)

Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)

Loss by Fall in the 1st period Loss by Fall in the 2nd period. Loss by decision 11-6 in the 3rd period

Kimberly Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)

Loss by fall in the 1st Win by fall in the 3rd period. Loss by Fall in 1st period vs. Sophia Vasile (Teammate)

Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)

Win by fall in the 1st period. Loss by Fall in the 2nd period. Win by Fall in the 1st period

Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)

Loss by Fall in the 3rd period Loss by Fall in the 1st period Win by Fall in the 1st period vs. Kim Dinh (Teammate)

Next Wrestling Scramble: at Lakewood High School; Friday June 4; 6 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits