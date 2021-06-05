High school sports roundup for June 3, 2021

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-30

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 16, Fatoumata Jaiteh 14, Jordan Leith 10, Ava Powell 9, McKenna Kuecker 7, Mckenna Leith 3, Kaisha Stark 3, Jenaly Gabriel 1,

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Kaddy Kongira 11, Nya Deng 6, Halle Waram 6, Melanie Walsh 3, Sofia Charmorro 2, Ella Wallace 2

Records: Meadowdale 4-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-5

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Monday June 7; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Monday June 7; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 56-48

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Maile Armstrong 17, Mya Davis 16, Mya Sheffield 11, Cameron Dunn 8, Kaiya Beavin 2, Lindsey Ho 2

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 16, Kayla Lorenz 9, Dina Yonas 7, Faith Roberts 6, Mataya Canada 5, Nyree Johnson 3, Sarah McArthur 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1; Lynnwood 4-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Monday June 7; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Saturday June 5; 4 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 46-26

106- Double forfeit; 113- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Phillipe Ban (L) 1:01; 120- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 126- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) won by forfeit 132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Bryan Nunez (L) 1:51; 138- Kayden Richman Myers (L) pinned Arun Khou (MT) 5:27; 145- Tyler Ekse (MT) won by forfeit; 152-James Fletcher (MT) major decision over Timothy Johann 12-1; 160- Nathaniel Wilder (L) decision over Jacob Arevalo (MT) 10-6; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Coty Green (L) 2:53; 182- Noel Gougouehi (L) pinned Garrett Halcomb-Stockl 0:36; 195- Isaac Hernandez (L) pinned Edward Dodgin 3:15; 220- Dylan White (L) pinned Mason Michlitch (MT) 5:50; 285- Gryphon Aman (MT) pinned Jerin Wilson 0:51

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2; Lynnwood 2-6

Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Monday June 7; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Wednesday June 9; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-36

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday June 7; 7p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Monday June 7; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale

No details reported

Final meet of the season