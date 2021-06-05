High school sports roundup for June 4, 2021

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 63-33
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Vito Mkrtychyan 13, Robbie Baringer 9, Jace Breakfield 9, Muhammad Kinteh 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 7, Trazz Pepper 7, Tigran Mkrtychyan 6, Cameron Larsen 2, Jai Nath 2
Lynnwood scorers: Demiko Jallow 7, Tommy McMahon 6, Jamey McDougal 4, Jacob Moriones 4, Kylon Ward 4, DJ Ivory 3, Jaquan Harris 2, Ethan Pook 2, Keegan Williams 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-1; Lynnwood 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mariner; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday June 8; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Wrestling
11 Team Wrestling Scramble at Lakewood High School
Emily Reed (Freshman, Edmonds-Woodway)
- Win by Fall in the 1st period
- Win by Fall in the 2nd period
Hope Ambachew (Junior, Mountlake Terrace)
- Win by decision 11-4
- Win by Fall in the 3rd period
Kimberly Dinh (Junior, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period
Sydney Vasile (Junior, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Decision 5-3 in 3 OT’s
- Loss by Fall in the 1st.
Sophia Vasile (Freshman, Meadowdale)
- Loss by Fall in the 2nd period
Next wrestling scramble match: at Mountlake Terrace High School; Tuesday June 8; 7 p.m.
