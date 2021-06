High school sports roundup for June 9, 2021

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 72-44

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 33, Dina Yonas 11, Mataya Canda 9, Aniya Hooker 9, Nyree Johnson 5, Sarah McArthur 3, Faith Roberts 2

Kamiak scorers: Bella Hasan 14, Kendall Carroll 12, Nayella George 8, Grace Slimp 5, Areya Gamet 3, Tess Schornack 2

Records: Lynnwood 5-5; Kamiak 6-4

End of the season

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 67-31

Meadowdale scorers: McKenna Leith 18, Gia Powell 17, Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Kaisha Stark 7, Jordan Leith 6, Sonja Amy 3, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Ava Powell 2

Shorewood scorers: Symone Pease 8, Kate Evans 7, Izze Peijs 5, Addison Trull 5, Mia Battle 2, Joy Brandenstein 2, Kaitlin Spadafora 2

Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Shorewood 4-6

End of the season

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 56-44

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Hazel Mills 17, Kaddy Kongira 15, Halle Waram 10, Ella Wallace 8, Melia Plumis 4, Nya Deng 2

Shorecrest scorers: Jocelyn Shea 14, Ava Calpe 10, Michaela Dodge 9, Kate Reader 6, Jordan Tikalsky 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-5; Shorecrest 2-8

End of the season

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 47-37

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 6-3

End of the season

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 42-24

106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Zach Sines (M) pinned Clayton Elder 5:09 (S); 126- Double forfeit; 132- Quincy Laflin (S) pinned Cy Dethlets (M) 3:09; 138- Henry Poetzl (S) won by forfeit; 145- Liam Gallagher (S) won by forfeit; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Henry Gates (M) 3:44; 160- Devin DeWeese (M) pinned Joseph Rivera (S) 1:11; 170- Daniel Sok (M) won by forfeit; 182- RJ Buchheit (S) pinned Bolar Sodnombayar (M) 1:21; 195- Hunter Tibodeau (S) won by forfeit; 220- Max Null (S) pinned Thomas Nakamura (M) 4:12; 285- Aiden Fallin (M) pinned Milan Johnson (S) 1:58

Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Shorewood 5-4

End of the season

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 52-18

106- Kaiju Ferguson (SC) won by forfeit; 113- George Fernandez (SC) pinned AP Tran (EW) 3:35; 120- Joseph Martinez (SC) won by forfeit; 126; Double forfeit; 132- Baylor Dekinger (EW) won by forfeit; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned Jacob Lougee (SC) 1:38; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) won by decision over Thomas Rhodes (SC) 5-2; 152- George Quintans (EW) pinned Mathew Curtis (SC) 0:26; 160- Brenden Baldock (EW) pinned Max Rutledge (SC) 0:45; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) decision over Peter Grimm (SC) 8-6 (OT); 182- Justus Whittaker (EW) won by forfeit; 195- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Jacob Smith (SC) 1:35; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) pinned Jessie Gigrich (SC); 285- George Kartono (EW) won by decision over Elyjah Schultz (SC) 9-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-2; Shorecrest 4-5

End of season

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 72-6

106- Double forfeit; 113- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) won by forfeit; 120- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 126- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) won by forfeit; 132- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Mika-Jay Nguyen (MR) 0:33; 138- Arun Khou (MT) pinned Jayden Singh (MR) 0:51; 145- Tyler Ekse (MT) won by forfeit; 152- James Fletcher (MT) won by forfeit; 160- Jacob Arevalo (MT) pinned Eric Pascacio-Lopez (MR) 0:35; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) won by forfeit; 182- Yisrael Calderon (MR) pinned Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MT) 1:03; 195- Edward Dodgin (MT) won by forfeit; 220- Connor McDonald (MT) pinned D’Andre Days (MR) 1:50; 285- Gryphon Aman (MT) pinned Stanten Kittle-Pearce (MR) 1:20

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-2; Mariner 0-9

End of season

Girls Wrestling

Three individual matches: Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest during the Boys Meet.

Edmonds-Woodway girls results:

Emily Reed (Freshman) Win by Fall in the 1st period

Zoey Krumroy (Senior) Win by fall in the 2nd period

Lydia Biggs (Senior) Loss by Fall in the 1st period

