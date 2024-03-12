High school sports roundup for March 11, 2024

Softball
Lynnwood defeated Mercer Island 20-8 (5 innings)
Lynnwood hitting stats:
Nyree Johnson: 4 for 4, 2 2B
Ashara Taylor: 2 2B
Briar Knoth: 2B
Lynnwood pitching stats:
Nyree Johnson: 5 IP, 7 K
Mercer Island hitting stats:
Annabel Little: HR
Joey Lurie: 2B
Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Mercer Island 0-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Wednesday, March 13; 4:30 p.m. at Janicki Fields
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-1
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Archbishop Murphy 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Tuesday March 12; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Compiled by Steve Willits
