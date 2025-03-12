High school sports roundup for March 11, 2025

Boys Soccer

Woodinville defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis, Levi Martinez, Joey Dornay

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ayden Fisher (2) and Liam Milstead

Records: Woodinville 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Newport defeated Lynnwood 2-1

No details reported

Records: Newport 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Roosevelt; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Ingraham defeated Lynnwood 19-18

No details reported

Records: Ingraham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m.