High school sports roundup for March 11, 2025

Posted: March 12, 2025 7 Photo: Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer senior forward David Salgado (18) turns the ball up field during the Warriors-Woodinville Falcons game Tuesday night, March 11, at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Boys Soccer
Woodinville defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis, Levi Martinez, Joey Dornay
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ayden Fisher (2) and Liam Milstead
Records: Woodinville 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Newport defeated Lynnwood 2-1
No details reported
Records: Newport 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Roosevelt; Thursday, March 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Ingraham defeated Lynnwood 19-18
No details reported
Records: Ingraham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m.
